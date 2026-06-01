Weather Forecast for May 31, 2026

This weather forecast provides information on the weather conditions for the day, including snowfall, rainfall, wind speed, temperature, and UV index. It also includes a forecast for the following days, including a mix of sun and cloud, clearing in the afternoon, and a chance of rain showers or flurries.

Today: Snow except rain along the coast. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Snowfall amount 5 cm except rainfall amount 10 mm along the coast. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 increasing to 40 gusting to 60 this morning.

Temperature steady near plus 2. UV index 1 or low. Tonight: Snow or rain ending this evening then cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries or drizzle. Wind north 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 near midnight.

Temperature steady near plus 1. Tuesday: Cloudy. Clearing in the afternoon. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light near noon.

High plus 5 except 9 inland. UV index 4 or moderate. Today: Mainly cloudy. Wind becoming northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning.

High 10. UV index 5 or moderate. Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind southeast 20 km/h near noon.

High 7. UV index 5 or moderate. Today: Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of drizzle or flurries this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning.

Wind becoming northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 6 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight: Cloudy. Becoming partly cloudy late this evening. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming northwest 20 overnight. Low minus 1.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light near noon. High 11. UV index 5 or moderate.

Today: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 7. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Wind becoming northwest 20 before morning. Low plus 1.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. Clearing late in the afternoon. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light in the morning. High 8.

UV index 5 or moderate. Today: Mainly cloudy. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 9.

UV index 5 or moderate. Tonight: Partly cloudy. 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries overnight. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low plus 1.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries early in the morning. Wind becoming west 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 14. UV index 5 or moderate





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Weather Forecast Snowfall Rainfall Wind Speed Temperature UV Index Forecast For The Day Forecast For The Following Days Chance Of Rain Showers Or Flurries

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