Wealthsimple to Launch Prediction Markets App in Canada This Summer

Canadian retail investors will be able to access prediction markets through a Canadian company this summer, after the platforms had been banned for years.

Canadian retail investors will be able to access prediction markets through a Canadian company this summer, after the platforms had been banned for years. Prediction markets are experiencing explosive growth, and seen as both a financial vehicle and as gambling.

Wealthsimple, the Toronto-based online financial company, says it will launch a new app this summer to offer clients access to the American prediction market Kalshi. Prediction markets, a fast-growing corner of financial technology that lets users wager on real-world events, are coming to Canadian retail investors through Wealthsimple this summer. The Toronto-based online financial services company says it is beta testing a new app, Wealthsimple Predict, that will offer clients access to event contracts through the U.S. prediction market Kalshi.

The launch follows limited approval from Canadian regulators for prediction-market trading tied to economic indicators, financial markets and climate trends - but not sports, elections or pop culture. Prediction markets operate like financial exchanges, allowing users to bet on what are known as event contracts - simple yes-or-no or higher-or-lower wagers on the outcome of real-world events. Until recently, Canadians had limited access to prediction markets, which regulators had not approved for broad retail trading.

This meant that Canadians trying to use the platforms often did so by hiding their geographic location with a VPN service. This spring, prediction markets received limited approval to operate in Canada. Wealthsimple says it will help users understand the key risks of these trades, including the possibility of losing the full value of a position. Kalshi and Polymarket, the other dominant player in the sector, have experienced explosive growth over the last two years.

As of April 2026, Kalshi and Polymarket had a combined monthly global trading volume of about $24 billion. Most of those trade options will not be available to Wealthsimple's users. The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization has approved prediction markets only for economic indicators, financial markets and climate. Wealthsimple says those areas will include access to almost 4,000 event contracts trading on Kalshi's platform when the company launches its prediction markets app.

For Andrew Kim, a psychology professor and gambling and addictions expert at Toronto Metropolitan University, the fact that sports events and pop culture are not approved for prediction markets in Canada is a relief. Some experts say prediction markets can have legitimate uses and reveal the wisdom of the crowd when there are enough investors. But there are also concerns about their vulnerability to insider trading





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