Wealthsimple launches AI assistant Penny for banking and trading tasks

Wealthsimple has launched Penny, an AI assistant that can prepare e-transfers, flag duplicate charges, manage expenses and help with trades, all requiring client confirmation. The company also unveiled Wealthsimple Pay and temporary virtual cards at its Toronto event.

Wealthsimple has launched an AI assistant called Penny that can prepare everyday banking tasks and provide financial insights, the company announced Thursday at its Wealthsimple Presents event in Toronto.

Penny is one of a dozen new products unveiled at the event. Penny can cue up transactions such as e-transfers, flag duplicate credit card charges, manage expenses and pay invoices. It can also provide insights into a user's finances and answer questions such as how to maximize RRSP contributions. For self-directed investors, Penny can help with buying or selling equities, ETFs or other assets.

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Wealthsimple Penny Assistant Requires Client Confirmation

However, Wealthsimple says the assistant will not move money, place a trade or complete any other task without confirmation from the client. The company says Penny operates within the Wealthsimple platform and does not have access to the outside internet. Jordan Deutsch, a director of software development at Wealthsimple, said much of the friction around these actions is getting them ready.

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If we are talking about an e-transfer, it is making sure I have the contact set up, I am e-transferring the right amount, Deutsch said in an interview. All of those things, the minutiae that block us on a day-to-day; the AI assistant can handle. When it comes time to actually hitting send, that is an action that the user alone can take.

We do not want to expose a whole wealth of outside data that we have less control over to our AI assistant, Deutsch said. The launch comes as tech giants in Canada and the U.S. push toward integrating AI into commercial activities, leading to cybersecurity concerns. What we are not advocating is sharing your primary credentials with a third party, Deutsch said.

Wealthsimple Plans 2027 Integration With External AI Tools

And at the same time, we know that a lot of clients want to use agents to engage with their finances. So, our objective is to create safe direct connections that do not require credential sharing so that clients are empowered to do so. By early 2027, the company said clients will be able to connect their Wealthsimple accounts to other AI tools like ChatGPT or Claude, based on the levels of access granted by the client.

Other products launched at the event include Wealthsimple Pay, which allows clients to send up to $100,000 instantly to other Wealthsimple clients. The company also launched temporary virtual cards that can offer more protection against fraud with custom expiry dates and spending limits. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2026.