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Quebec Regions Close GDP Gap with Ontario, But Montreal-Toronto Wealth Gap Persists

HeadtopicsCompiled from 2 sources
Quebec Regions Close GDP Gap with Ontario, But Montreal-Toronto Wealth Gap Persists
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A new report from the Institut du Québec finds that Quebec's regions have nearly closed the economic gap with Ontario, but the wealth gap between Montreal and Toronto remains wide, and may widen without immigration policy changes.

A new report has found that Quebec's regions have closed the economic gap with Ontario, even as the wealth gap between Toronto and Montreal remains.

The report by the Institut du Québec research group was released this week. The report finds that Quebec's gross domestic product per capita was 91 per cent of Ontario's in 2011, when Toronto and Montreal were excluded. The group says that gap was nearly closed by 2022, when the per capita GDP of Quebec's regions reached 99 per cent of Ontario's.

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Wealth gap between Montreal and Toronto remains steady, report finds

Quebec Regions Close Economic Gap

However, the report found the spread between the two Canadian metropolitan areas did not narrow. Per capita GDP in Montreal remained at about 80 per cent of Toronto's. Institut du Québec economist Jean-Baptiste Vallantin-Dulac says Montreal hasn't necessarily performed poorly. He says Toronto's economy is heavily based on the lucrative finance and insurance sectors.

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The research group warns that the gap between Montreal and Toronto may widen if Quebec doesn't reverse its immigration policies to attract a highly-skilled workforce. The report comes amid broader concerns about income inequality in Canada. StatCan says income and wealth gap grew wider in third quarter, and the gap between Canada's richest and poorest grew last year, according to StatCan.

Montreal Toronto Income Disparity Persists

Another gap highlighted recently is the employment gap between English and French Quebecers, which is costing the province over $1B. Provincial Employment Roundtable executive director Nicholas Salter explains how the employment and wage gap between French and English Quebecers costs over $1B. The report's findings suggest that while Quebec's regions have made significant progress in catching up to Ontario's economic output, the province's largest city continues to lag behind Canada's financial capital. The concentration of high-paying finance and insurance jobs in Toronto is a key factor in the persistent disparity.

The Institut du Québec warns that without a strategy to attract highly-skilled immigrants, Montreal risks falling further behind Toronto. The group says reversing current immigration policies could help narrow the gap. Downtown Montreal is seen on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson - The Canadian Press Stéphane Rolland, The Canadian Press

SourcesCompiled from 2 sources

This story was compiled and edited by the HeadTopics newsroom and HT AI from the reports above.

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