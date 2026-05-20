Weaker Than 2022: Crypto Market Comparison and Macro Conditions

A closer look at the current crypto market reveals similarities to 2022, but also significant differences in usage patterns and macro conditions. Key factors that contribute to this observation include increased inflation, higher bond yields, and more restrictive policy, calling for different approaches to trading and investing.

Bitcoin 's historic crash also coincided with Jerome Powell's transition to his second term as Fed Chair in 2022, amplifying market uncertainty. The 30-year Treasury yield, a crucial indicator of bond yields , soared to its highest since the 2008 Financial Crisis, reflecting persistent inflation.

Against this backdrop, the crypto market compared this cycle to 2022, but the new Fed Chair, Kevin Warsh, stepping in during harsher macro conditions, made the current uncertainty worse. The current cycle, with rising odds of a rate hike and relatively attractive bonds, appears weaker than the 2022 crypto bear market.

Additionally, crypto usage remains predominantly speculative, with DeFi momentum relatively weak, aligning with a macro-sensitive crypto cycle. The macro conditions are tighter than in 2022, keeping risk appetite weak





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Bitcoin Cryptocurrency Economic Indicators Usage Patterns Macro Conditions Investing Trading Defi Inflation Bond Yields

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