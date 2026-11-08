Trump Vows Political Comeback After Republicans Lose Both Chambers of Congress in Midterms

President Donald Trump vowed a political comeback after his Republican Party lost control of both houses of Congress in midterm elections. The result opens the door to multiple investigations by the Democrat-controlled Congress.

President Donald Trump vowed a political comeback on Sunday after his Republican Party lost control of both houses of Congress in midterm elections that amounted to an unequivocal repudiation of his turbulent presidency.

The devastating result leaves Trump politically hamstrung as he enters the remaining two-year lame duck period of his White House tenure. It also opens the door to multiple investigations by the Democrat-controlled Congress of the president, his family and senior members of his administration. Trump spoke to reporters after arriving on Air Force One at President Donald J. Trump International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday, November 6, 2026, according to pool reports.

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Trump Vows Political Comeback After Election Loss

America took a giant step back in History with the results of the last Election, Trump said in a post on Truth Social, adding that the stock market that had grown during his tenure took a loss after the vote. But have no fear, we will be back, BIGGER AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE, he wrote. While the resounding election loss last Tuesday has prompted soul-searching among Republican lawmakers, Trump has sounded defiant rather than contrite.

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On Friday, he appointed hardline advisor Stephen Miller as his new chief of staff, signaling a bare-knuckle fightback against the incoming Democratic majority. Democrats, meanwhile, have pledged to hold the Trump administration to account and to fight against Miller, the architect of Trump's tough immigration policy. Amid Democrat threats for administration officials to lawyer up, Trump said Saturday he was ordering the Justice Department to examine Democratic threats to impeach members of his administration, likening it to extortion.

That stance stoked a war of words between top Republicans and Democrats on US political shows on Sunday, with both sides digging in for a prolonged confrontation. Attorney General Todd Blanche, a former personal lawyer for Trump and now head of the Justice Department, vowed to actively defend Trump and senior members of his administration.

Justice Department Vows to Defend Stephen Miller

You have members of Congress who, after Tuesday, have done nothing but threaten everything that's happening in this administration, Blanche told CNN, citing impeachment threats against Miller after his appointment. If they try to come after Stephen Miller, instead of actually just conducting oversight and leading, of course the Department of Justice will be there to defend him, Blanche said.

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Robert Garcia, the ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, took aim at Blanche, saying one role of Congress under the U.S. constitution is to hold the executive branch to account. All he wants to do is protect Donald Trump, is protect Donald Trump's cabinet and administration officials. That is not his job, Garcia told CNN.

Democrats Pledge Oversight and Investigative Battles

Garcia vowed to stop corruption and investigate those that are committing crimes against the American public, saying Democrats would not back down from their oversight duties. They can come after us however they want. We're not going to be intimidated, added Garcia, previewing the battles ahead. With control of committees in both chambers, Democrats can summon officials, demand documents and hold public hearings, putting Trump and his senior aides under intense scrutiny.

Likely subjects include the Trump family's business and cryptocurrency dealings, government contracts involving billionaire Elon Musk, cuts to federal agencies, immigration enforcement and the conduct of the Iran war. During his first presidency, Trump himself was impeached by the House of Representatives twice, but on both occasions he was acquitted by the Senate. Trump's vow that Republicans would return bigger and stronger sets the stage for two years of confrontation, as Democrats prepare subpoenas, hearings and investigations of the administration.