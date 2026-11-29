Ontario has paused OSAP funding at all private post-secondary institutions, leaving students like paramedic Taylor Haynes without approximately $21,000 for the fall semester. Tyndale University estimates a $3 million shortfall and says some students are withdrawing.

Toronto November 29, 2026 at 7:44 a.m. EST. A pause on OSAP funding for career colleges is being debated at Queen's Park, and students are pointing blame at the government.

Ontario paramedic faces OSAP funding pause

CTV's Stefan Keyes reports. An Ontario paramedic looking to pursue a new career is now facing the downstream effects of the Ontario government's decision to temporarily pause OSAP funding at private post-secondary institutions across the province. I think as students, we've done nothing wrong, and yet we're being punished anyway, Taylor Haynes, an Ontario-based paramedic and single mother of five, said in an interview with CTV News.

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On Oct. 6, Colleges and Universities Minister Nolan Quinn announced that the province, in partnership with KPMG, would conduct an audit of the Ontario Student Assistance Program (OSAP) following allegations of financial misuse within the private college system. The decision came after the ministry received warnings from the federal government and Career Colleges Ontario about the potential misuse of the system.

In one case, according to the ministry, more than half of the thousands of student financial aid applications associated with one college originated from a single IP address. While the Ontario government's initial investigation focused on a small number of specific institutions, the funding pause affected private post-secondary institutions across the province. That includes Tyndale University, a private, not-for-profit Christian university based in Toronto, where Haynes is a fourth-year psychology student.

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As a result, Haynes had her OSAP funding, including grants and loans approximating $21,000, paused for the fall semester. She said she has yet to receive any information about funding for 2027. Although Tyndale is a provincially legislated, private, not-for-profit university, it has been included in the provincewide OSAP funding pause. Haynes has worked as a paramedic for nearly two decades.

Mother seeks psychology career to support family

She said she decided to pursue psychology in hopes of finding a career that would be more conducive to raising her family of five and better suited to her current stage of life. I've been a paramedic for almost 20 years now, and I've done and seen enough, Haynes said. I want to work a different job that is more conducive to being a mom-of-five and of children who have varying needs.

Haynes said one of the reasons she chose Tyndale was that she could attend most of her classes virtually. This is the first time where I saw that the majority of courses to complete this degree were offered online, which was amazing for me, she said. So I've been able to hire a babysitter, (still) be present in my house, attend classes online and complete my coursework in between being a mom and paramedic.

Another reason Haynes chose Tyndale was its Christian environment, as she said she had reconnected with her faith in recent years. To be honest, going to a university where you actually have professors who pray before each class and pray for their students and their well-being and everything, that's been vastly different, and it's been kind of nice and encouraging, she said. Haynes said she received OSAP funding through a combination of grants and loans.

With those payments now paused, she is concerned the financial uncertainty could delay her plans to pursue a master's degree after completing her undergraduate studies. Essentially, not having OSAP at 44 years old has kind of delayed my progress to the next level, to a master's degree. Haynes believes students like herself are bearing the brunt of the government's poor oversight of OSAP. As students, we've done nothing wrong, and yet we're being punished anyway, she said.

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Minister cites systemic issues in audit report

In a statement to CTV News, Bianca Giacoboni, press secretary to Minister Quinn, said that while the ministry's initial investigations focused on a few schools, the government has since taken action not to renew OSAP funding at six campuses. In recent weeks, we've seen evidence of systemic issues.

At this time, we do not have assurances from the audit team that the issues are not more widespread, leaving us with no choice but to pause OSAP payments to all private institutions to protect taxpayer dollars and hold bad actors accountable, she said. Giacoboni also referred to legislation that, if passed, would restore the integrity of OSAP and strengthen compliance requirements for private post-secondary institutions across Ontario.

As the premier and minister have repeatedly stated, we are working as quickly as possible to get good-acting students and institutions back into the OSAP system, she said. In an open letter released by Tyndale University President and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Marjory Kerr, university officials said they would allow students to defer payments that would otherwise have been covered by OSAP funding. They also called on government leaders to resolve the situation.

Tyndale University estimates three million dollar shortfall

The university estimates that the loss of OSAP funding has created a shortfall of approximately $3 million. Our students began this semester with the reasonable expectation that the funding they rely on would be available. Weeks into their studies, they are still waiting. For some, this means being unable to pay rent, purchase groceries or cover transportation and textbooks, the letter stated.

These students should be able to concentrate on learning, preparing for their vocations and contributing to their churches and communities. Instead, some are now withdrawing from their studies because of the financial uncertainty and anxiety this delay is causing. Kerr said no date has been provided for the release of the funds. The letter acknowledged the government's responsibility to protect students and safeguard public funds but called for the prompt release of funding for eligible students.

The university is also asking members of the community to donate non-perishable food items to help students experiencing financial hardship. Please pray for students experiencing hardship and uncertainty, for those working to support them, and for government officials responsible for resolving this situation, the letter stated.