Canada rose to No. 25 in the FIFA rankings after beating Guatemala 7-3 on aggregate in the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals. Head coach Jesse Marsch says the team belongs in the top 20 and aims even higher.

Canada has climbed to No. 25 in the FIFA world rankings after a 7-3 aggregate victory over Guatemala in the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal series.

The rise caps a historic year for the men's national team. Head coach Jesse Marsch believes this is just the beginning. He said the team's quality will carry it higher in the world standings. I think that our quality is such that we will get higher, Marsch said on Thursday.

Also read Canada names 23-player roster for CONCACAF W Championship, World Cup and Olympic qualifier

Marsch Believes Canada Is Among Best 20

I believe that this team is among the best 20. And, hopefully as we continue to grow and mature, even higher. So that's our goal. Canada earned its first point in a men's World Cup this year.

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The team then claimed its first win while co-hosting the tournament with the United States and Mexico. Canada reached the knockout stage for the first time and beat South Africa 1-0 in the round of 32. The run ended with a loss to Morocco in the round of 16. Since then, the Canadians have won four of five matches.

They opened the two-legged Nations League quarterfinal with a 3-2 road victory over Guatemala last Friday. Tani Oluwaseyi scored the opening goal in that first leg in Guatemala City on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. Canada followed up with a decisive 4-1 win in Toronto on Monday. I thought overall we had a pretty good performance down there, which set us up to have success back in Toronto, said Marsch, who was shown a red card in the first game.

Nations League Semifinal Match Against Panama

So, I was overall pleased with the work and, with not having as much time on the pitch and everything else, I'm satisfied with our group and their understanding of what these kinds of games require. The victories earned Canada a spot in the Nations League semifinals. The team will take on Panama in Los Angeles on March 25. The tournament finale takes place at SoFi Stadium on March 28.

The Nations League performance also qualified the Canadians for the 2027 Gold Cup. Winning tournaments, especially against the U.S. and Mexico, who sit above Canada in the standings, is the best way for the country to climb the FIFA rankings, Marsch said. And then hopefully pick up some trophies along the way, he said. That's the goal over the next years.

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The coach has said he wants to see Canada climb to the No. 24 spot as it works toward the 2030 World Cup in Morocco, Portugal and Spain. That would improve its odds of landing in a favourable group at the tournament. I'm trying to put gravity on top of every experience that we have together, he said on Thursday.

Target No 24 Spot For 2030 World Cup

And that whole idea of getting to the top 24 by 2030 is to make the team feel responsible for every moment we're together and every result that we chase, whether it's a friendly or whether it's a match that has more meaning. As the team succeeds, though, the goalposts may change, he added. To get to 25 at this point, I think it's another big milestone for the program since I've been here.

But frankly, I think we should be even higher, right? I feel like we've performed well against a lot of opponents, and results are always the indicator of what your FIFA ranking is and who your opponents are. But certainly our goal, now that we're here, is to continue to push now with our eye on No. 20, and then to go even higher.