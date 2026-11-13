Doug Ford visits Honda Alliston plant after $166 million investment announcement

Ontario Premier Doug Ford toured Honda Canada manufacturing plant in Alliston, Ont. on Friday, praising a $867 million investment and calling for zero tariffs on U.S. trade.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford visited the Honda Canada manufacturing plant in Alliston, Ont. on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, where he spoke with CTV News about the company's recent multimillion-dollar investment.

Honda Canada Announces Multimillion Dollar Investment

The visit came just days after Honda Canada announced a $166 million upgrade to its Alliston facility. During his tour, Ford praised the workforce and the company's commitment to Ontario. Great, hard working people, quality people producing quality products here at Honda, Ford said. I want to thank Honda for their $867 million investment, he added.

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We're investing $156 million to create the best vehicles in the world. Ford said the investment signals confidence in the province's auto sector. It gives a sign of confidence in the people of Ontario, he said, reflecting on the multimillion dollar investment by Honda earlier this week. We're proud that a lot of these parts are coming right from around Ontario and they are quality products, Ford said.

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Ford Calls For Zero Tariffs With United States

When asked about the ongoing trade war with the U.S. and its impact on Ontario's automotive sector, Ford called for zero tariffs. We want zero tariffs off the U.S., he said. We buy 400 per cent more cars off the U.S. than anyone in the world, he added, and the vast majority of all our vehicles head down to the U.S. Ford referenced the Canada-U.S. Auto Pact created in 1965.

You can't unscramble an egg, you have to make the omelet larger and that's our message to our colleagues south of the border, he said. He also credited Vic Fedeli, Ontario's Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, with bringing home new investments every day. On Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, Honda Canada announced $166 million to upgrade and retool its Alliston manufacturing plant.

Investment Secures Jobs And Hybrid Vehicle Production

The local investment is part of a larger $867 million commitment to bolster its North American manufacturing network and meet growing demand for hybrid vehicles. The company says the investment will help secure more than 4,000 jobs and expand production of future hybrid-electric vehicles and engines. Honda Canada is redoubling its efforts to build in Simcoe County. Honda Canada President and CEO Dave Jamieson said the investment reinforces the company's long-standing commitment to Canadian manufacturing.

For 40 years, Honda associates in Alliston have demonstrated the skill, innovation and commitment that have made our Canadian operations a cornerstone of Honda's manufacturing network in North America, said Jamieson. He added that the money will help position the Canadian operations for long-term competitiveness and future opportunities while benefiting suppliers and the broader economy. The investment comes days after Honda celebrated its 40th anniversary of opening in central Ontario. The company is the region's biggest employer with 4,200 associates.

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The first vehicle to roll off the assembly line was a Honda Accord in 1986. Honda has invested $6.5 billion since arriving and is the country's second largest auto manufacturer by production volume. The Alliston location has produced more than 11.5 million vehicles since production began. Honda supports about 30,000 spin-off jobs in the auto sector.