Prime Minister Mark Carney campaigned in Yorkton, Saskatchewan, on Thursday, introducing Mayor Aaron Kienle as the Liberal candidate for Yorkton-Melville ahead of the December 7 byelection. Carney highlighted local infrastructure and trade developments while Kienle framed the race as a chance for Saskatchewan to have a seat at the decision-making table.

Prime Minister Mark Carney visited Yorkton, Saskatchewan on Thursday to introduce Mayor Aaron Kienle as the Liberal candidate for the Yorkton-Melville byelection, with voters set to cast ballots on December 7.

Speaking to supporters at the Deer Park Golf Course, Carney called Kienle an extraordinary individual and exactly the type of person he needs in Ottawa to work with the government. This is a crucial time for Yorkton and Melville, Carney told reporters, adding that it is a crucial time for Saskatchewan and for the country.

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Carney Makes Historic Visit to Yorkton

The visit marked the first time since 2010 that a sitting Canadian prime minister has made a public appearance in Yorkton, a city that bills itself as the place Where Good Things Happen. Carney opened with a quip about how a Liberal prime minister had not visited Yorkton since 1910, acknowledging his party's lack of electoral success in a province that has overwhelmingly voted Conservative.

All 14 of Saskatchewan's seats went to the official opposition in both 2019 and 2021, a record Carney said his party is trying to change. We are doing things differently, Carney said. The country is at a pivotal time, and so we need to build. We need to build a better future.

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In his remarks, Carney highlighted recent developments in international trade and notable infrastructure projects in Saskatchewan, including the McIlvenna Bay copper mine project in northern Saskatchewan. He also pointed to the renewal of Yorkton's wastewater treatment plant, a project in which Kienle was heavily involved as mayor.

Kienle Highlights Wastewater Plant Success

The wastewater plant here, the first bit of funding has been put in place, and it has been put in place because the mayor, a guy named Aaron Kienle, came to Ottawa four times and knocked on doors and was persistent, and it is what we need, Carney said. Kienle, speaking to supporters, framed the byelection as a massive opportunity for people in Saskatchewan to have their voices heard and to have a seat at the decision-making table.

Do we put somebody back in opposition where we know for 11 years somebody experienced was not able to get us the support that we need, Kienle asked. Or do we put somebody who is already working with the government, already getting results for their community, to do that exact same work, not just for Yorkton but for the entirety of Yorkton-Melville, he said. That is what we need.

Yorkton-Melville was previously held by Conservative MP Cathay Wagantall, who was first elected in 2015. Wagantall announced her intention to resign her seat in June and formally exited the role in early September, triggering the byelection now set for December 7. Nelson Pohl is running as the Conservative Party candidate. Other candidates include Tammy Bobyk-Jacquemart for the NDP, Valerie Brooks for the Green Party, Dionne Fehler for the People's Party of Canada and Travis Patron as an Independent.

Liberals Aim to Gain Slim Majority Seat

The Liberals currently hold a slim majority of 173 seats in the House of Commons, just one seat more than the 172 required for a majority government. The Yorkton-Melville contest is one of several byelections being held on December 7. Carney's appearance with Kienle was aimed at boosting the party's profile in a region where it has struggled for more than a decade.

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Kienle has served as mayor of Yorkton and has pointed to his record of working with the federal government on local projects as evidence he can deliver results for the riding. Carney said the government needs people in Ottawa who can work with the government and who understand local priorities, and he described Kienle as that kind of partner.

The prime minister also used the visit to promote his government's broader economic agenda, linking trade developments to opportunities for Saskatchewan communities and resource projects. The McIlvenna Bay copper mine project, located in northern Saskatchewan, was among the projects Carney cited as an example of the kind of development that can bring jobs and investment to the province.

Government Promotes Economic Agenda for Saskatchewan

The wastewater treatment plant in Yorkton was another example, with Carney crediting Kienle's persistence in Ottawa for securing the first phase of funding. Carney said the country is at a pivotal moment and that the government is focused on building a better future, a message he repeated as he introduced Kienle to supporters.

Kienle told the crowd that the choice in the byelection is between sending someone to opposition or sending someone who can work with the government and deliver for the community. He said the riding needs a representative who is already working with the government and already getting results, and he asked voters to consider that record when they cast ballots on December 7.

The event drew supporters and reporters to the Deer Park Golf Course, where Carney and Kienle spoke ahead of the vote. The byelection campaign is underway across Yorkton-Melville, with candidates from the Conservatives, NDP, Green Party, People's Party of Canada and an Independent challenger all seeking the seat. Carney's visit underscored the Liberals' effort to compete in a province where the party has historically faced long odds, and it put a spotlight on Kienle's local record as mayor.

With the Liberals holding 173 seats, one more than the 172 needed for a majority, the outcome of byelections such as Yorkton-Melville could affect the balance of power in the House of Commons. Voters in Yorkton-Melville head to the polls on December 7.