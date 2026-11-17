A North York man was cleared of a $125,000 truck loan after his identity was stolen and used to buy a 2026 GMC Sierra. Police are searching for the stolen vehicle and the fraud remains under investigation.

A North York man has been cleared of a $125,000 truck debt after his identity was stolen and used to buy a vehicle he never purchased.

Sangjin Kim received insurance documents in the mail congratulating him on the purchase of a 2026 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation pick-up truck. He had not bought any vehicle. I was surprised. I didn't buy anything.

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Identity theft used to buy truck

So, I contacted the insurance company and said what is this? Kim said. That is when he learned someone had stolen his identity and used an altered driver's licence, banking information and other documents to buy the truck. His son, who asked to be identified only by his initials J.K. because he fears his identity being stolen, is helping his father navigate the case.

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We only found out after confirming with the dealership that they actually did sell a truck to someone with my father's name, date of birth, and address, J.K. said. While the driver's licence contained Kim's information, the photo had been changed. The family thought the issue would be resolved quickly but spent weeks trying to convince the dealer and the bank that they did not have the truck.

A loan was taken out at almost $1,500 a month for seven years, with payments totalling more than $125,000. Despite not having the truck, Kim was told he must start making monthly payments. What is frustrating is no one believes us because all the evidence points to the fact it looks like we purchased a truck, J.K. said. I just want to get rid of this issue about me, said Kim.

Family fights to remove debt

His son added: All we want is to get back to our lives and get this debt off his credit report. The family filed a fraud report with police. CTV News reached out to the bank and the dealership. The dealership said in a statement it is aware of this matter and takes it very seriously.

This is a case of identity theft in which both Mr. Kim and our dealership were victims of fraud, the dealership wrote. Our understanding is that the people responsible stole Mr. Kim's identity and used falsified identification and other documents to buy a vehicle from our dealership while posing as him.

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As a result, the vehicle was delivered to the person responsible for the fraud. The vehicle has been reported stolen, and police are actively looking for it. The dealership said it sympathizes with Mr. Kim and sincerely regrets the distress this has caused him and his family. As soon as the fraud was discovered, we reported it and have been cooperating fully with the Durham Regional Police Service.

We are also working with the financial institution involved to limit the harm to Mr. Kim and to the dealership, the statement said. The dealership said it followed up with the financial institution, which advised its investigation is ongoing and it cannot share details because of privacy laws. Because the police investigation is ongoing, and to protect Mr. Kim's privacy, we also can't provide further details of the transaction or the investigation, it said.

Dealership warns of rising fraud

The dealership added that fraud is at an all-time high, and organized identity and vehicle fraud is affecting consumers and dealerships across Ontario. Our dealership follows established identity verification procedures and continues to review and strengthen them. We encourage anyone who suspects their identity has been misused to contact the police and the credit bureaus right away, it said. Kim has now been cleared of buying the truck.

The vehicle has been declared stolen and the debt has been forgiven, which is a huge relief for him. When your identity is stolen you should check with all your lenders and may need to freeze or close accounts and change passwords and pins. You should also contact the credit reporting bureaus and put a fraud alert on your file so they can monitor for suspicious activity.