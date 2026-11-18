Ontario and federal officials will meet Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa on Friday as the company plans to sell its Brampton plant to Roshel, putting about 2,200 jobs at risk. Ontario says it has given the company no money for Brampton, while Ottawa demands repayment of hundreds of millions in federal funds.

Ontario and federal officials will meet with Stellantis global CEO Antonio Filosa on Friday to discuss the automaker's planned sale of its Brampton plant, a move that could leave about 2,200 employees without jobs.

Ford Targets Federal Regulatory Burden

Premier Doug Ford confirmed he will attend the meeting alongside federal Industry Minister Melanie Joly. Speaking at Queen's Park on Wednesday, Ford said the goal remains bringing jobs back to the Brampton facility. Ford said the Brampton plant had been losing 150 million dollars a year. He suggested that could be fixed by easing a federal regulatory burden that he said costs roughly twice that much.

Also read Ford Pushes Stellantis to Rehire 2,200 Laid-Off Brampton Workers as Plant Sale Looms

If we want to be competitive, we have to get rid of the regulatory burden that the federal government has on them, Ford told reporters. Ontario Industry Minister Vic Fedeli also expressed optimism about Friday's meeting. Let's see what happens on Friday. We're hopeful and confident that we have a good meeting on Friday, Fedeli said.

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Asked whether Stellantis should repay more than the 24 million dollars in federal grant money it has said it will return if the plant closes, Fedeli said the province has not given the company anything for Brampton. All I would say is the province of Ontario has not given them any money, so it's not right to say we're giving them more money. We haven't given them anything yet, Fedeli said.

Federal Fund Incentives Under Scrutiny

There is a 2.5 billion dollar joint federal-provincial fund meant to bolster the auto industry. It is unclear whether Stellantis could receive incentives from that fund in exchange for keeping the plant open. Joly has said the federal government is offering an aggressive package aimed at persuading the company to stay. She has warned that if Stellantis proceeds with the sale to defence contractor Roshel, it would have to repay hundreds of millions of dollars in federal money.

Joly has said she is willing to sue Stellantis to recover the money if necessary. She repeated that position on Friday and said she will also speak with Ontario and union officials. When it comes to dealing with Stellantis, we will be meeting with the Government of Ontario because they have to play their part, Joly told reporters.

We will work also with the union because we need to make sure also that they do their part and we will meet with Stellantis because they also need to do their part, she said. Stellantis closed the Brampton plant in 2023 to retool it so it could switch from making Chrysler vehicles to electric Jeep vehicles. The company later paused the retooling plan, leaving workers in limbo.

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New Owner Rejects Worker Promises

Earlier this month, Stellantis announced it intends to sell the plant to Roshel. Roshel has said it would not carry over any promises Stellantis previously made to workers at the plant. The meeting comes as Ontario and Ottawa try to keep the plant open and protect the workforce. Ford said he wants to see where the company stands and work toward returning jobs to Brampton.

Federal officials have stressed that any company receiving public money must meet its obligations. Joly said all parties, including Ontario, the union and Stellantis, need to do their part. The fate of the plant and its roughly 2,200 workers now hinges on Friday's talks and on whether a deal can be reached to keep production in Brampton.