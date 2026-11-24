Defence Minister David McGuinty says Canada does not report to the United States after a Pentagon fact sheet criticized Canadian defence shortfalls. He says Canada remains committed to Norad and NATO and is on track for four per cent of GDP.

Defence Minister David McGuinty is dismissing U.S. criticism after the Pentagon published a fact sheet calling out Canada for falling short on defence spending. The document, titled Canadian defence shortfalls, accuses Canada of underinvesting in defence and says that has left the Canadian Armed Forces atrophied.

The fact sheet says reduced operational readiness is affecting North American security. It also says Canada is getting in the way of its Norad and NATO commitments because its defence spending is lower than promised. At last year NATO summit, alliance members committed to spending five per cent of GDP on defence by 2035. The federal government most recent budget puts Canada on track to hit only four per cent in the next decade.

Also read Pentagon fact sheet criticizes Canada's defence spending after Hegseth memo

McGuinty Rejects U.S. Defence Criticism

McGuinty responded to reporters on his way into a cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill Tuesday morning. Asked about the American reaction to Canada path to four per cent, he said Canada is a sovereign nation. I will be very direct: We do not report to the United States, McGuinty said. He added that Canada commitment to Norad and NATO co-operation has not changed.

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The defence minister insisted Canada is moving forward, making investments and on track, despite criticism from U.S. officials. He also said he has not seen the contents of an allegedly leaked classified memo. When pressed by CTV News Deputy Ottawa Bureau Chief Marieke Walsh on the most recent budget lack of a path to reach the five per cent target, McGuinty said there is a plan for four per cent.

We agreed that we would revisit five per cent in 2029, he said. Asked by reporters in French why he believes U.S. officials are taking aim at Canada with the fact sheet, McGuinty said he could not explain the Pentagon behaviour. He added that it speaks directly to the internal politics of the United States. I cannot divine what the thinking is, he added in English.

Pentagon Fact Sheet Cites Shortfalls

The Pentagon fact sheet states that Canada defence shortfalls speak for themselves. It claims Ottawa has insufficiently resourced the Canadian Armed Forces for generations. The fact sheet also concludes that despite promises of increased spending, decades of underinvestment will take years to recover. Prior to making the five per cent spending commitment last summer, Canada had long faced scrutiny from allies for historically falling short of its NATO spending pledge. With files from CTV News deputy Ottawa bureau chief Marieke Walsh.