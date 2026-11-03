Whitby Specialty Food Bank in Scarborough parking lot seeks indoor home before winter

The Whitby Specialty Food Bank, operating outdoors in Scarborough since February 2023, is searching for a warehouse in Whitby or Ajax before winter or it may scale back food distribution.

The Whitby Specialty Food Bank is urgently searching for a new indoor home before winter after operating out of a parking lot in Scarborough for almost three years.

The grassroots organization, which provides food to people with special dietary restrictions, says it may be forced to scale back distribution if no space is found. The food bank was founded in 2016 and was originally located at Kendalwood Seventh-Day Adventist Church near Dundas Street East in Whitby. It was forced to vacate that space in February 2023 in response to by-law restrictions prohibiting refrigeration trucks.

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Outdoor Operation Puts Clients at Risk

For over two years, the Whitby Specialty Food Bank has operated outdoors in church parking lots after those local bylaws took effect. Despite having no permanent indoor home, it continues to serve around 85 families from across the region and 50 organizations every Tuesday outside an industrial building at 801 Progress Ave. Volunteers, many of whom are seniors, have told officials they cannot weather another winter outside.

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They say the current setup puts the food bank's ability to serve clients at risk. They need to be in a warm area and they are complaining now, coordinator Marcia White told CTV News Toronto on Tuesday. It has been three years that we have been out in the open to all the elements. White said volunteers are telling her they may have to leave.

They are saying they are going to have to find somewhere to go and cannot stay, she said. I need the volunteers to operate the food bank. If the food bank cannot find a new indoor location before winter, it says it will be forced to reduce the amount of food it distributes to clients. Between January 2024 and January 2026, the not-for-profit distributed an estimated 1.6 million meals and handed out more than 1.7 million pounds of rescued food.

Food Bank Seeks Warehouse Donation

Most of the food distributed by the Whitby Specialty Food Bank comes from Second Harvest and is gone within a day, organizers say. White said a desperate search is now on for a suitable warehouse in Whitby, or possibly Ajax. Ideally the space would be at least 10,000 square feet and would be either donated or offered through a long-term, low-cost lease. We need an angel donor because right now we do not have the funds, she said.

Whitby Specialty Food Bank has had registered charitable status since 2026 and can issue tax receipts to donors. The food bank says a larger indoor space would allow it to serve more people and expand its work. That expansion would include a community kitchen and skills-training workshops. The organization is asking anyone who can help with a warehouse or funding to come forward.

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Officials say the need is urgent because winter weather is approaching and the outdoor operation is already straining volunteers. Without a new home, the food bank says its ability to provide meals and rescued food to clients will be reduced.