The Western Canadian Baseball League has suspended the Energy City Cactus Rats for the 2027 season due to unresolved facility issues and construction delays at the Metro Ballpark.

The Western Canadian Baseball League (WCBL) has officially suspended the Energy City Cactus Rats for the upcoming 2027 season. This decision was finalized during a board of governors meeting held on Oct. 18, where league officials voted overwhelmingly in favor of the one-year ban. The suspension aims to resolve ongoing disputes regarding the operational status of the team and its primary venue.

Suspension Deadline and Facility Milestones

WCBL President Kevin Kvame confirmed that the board provided the franchise with a strict deadline of Nov. 15 to achieve eight specific milestones concerning the Energy City Metro Ballpark in Spruce Grove. These milestones were intended to guarantee the team could participate in the 2027 baseball season. The requirements included detailed timelines for necessary improvements and tangible progress on various features at the facility, although the league has not released the exact technical specifications of these tasks.

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League Concerns and Operational Stability

The primary driver behind the suspension is the league's desire to prevent the operational chaos that has plagued the WCBL over the last two or three seasons. Kevin Kvame stated that the board of governors was deeply concerned about the state of the facility and the slow pace of progress. Kvame emphasized that allowing another season to proceed under current conditions would only recreate the instability that the league has been trying to avoid since last May.

By enforcing the suspension, the WCBL expects the Cactus Rats to focus entirely on completing the ballpark rather than running a team. Kvame argued that operating a baseball franchise distracts the ownership from achieving the essential construction goals required for the venue. The league believes that having eleven stable teams with functional ballparks is a better outcome than dealing with franchise uncertainty and logistical disruptions.

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Financial Liens and Construction Delays

Financial disputes have significantly contributed to the current standoff. Earlier reports indicated that eleven companies contracted for the ballpark project filed construction liens totaling more than $4 million for unpaid work and supplies. Among these creditors was Jen Col, the original contractor, which filed a $2.3-million lien in June 2025. These liens serve as legal claims against the property to secure payment for debts incurred during the construction process.

Despite the severity of the financial liens, WCBL President Kevin Kvame clarified that these debts are unrelated to the league. He explicitly stated that the WCBL is not owed a substantial amount of money by the Cactus Rats organization. The construction of the Energy City Metro Ballpark began in 2022 but has faced multiple delays, causing frustration among league officials and community stakeholders.

Owner Response and Future Implications

Energy City Cactus Rats owner Patrick Cassidy issued a statement on Tuesday afternoon disputing the league's decision. Cassidy acknowledged awareness of the suspension but expressed clear disagreement with the board's actions. He indicated that the ownership group would review its options and plans for the 2027 baseball season before providing further public commentary.

The suspension will impact the WCBL's 2027 schedule, which is scheduled to be announced in the coming weeks. While twelve teams are ideal for scheduling, the league accepts eleven stable franchises as a preferable alternative to previous uncertainties. The WCBL plans to revisit the club's status at the end of the 2027 playoffs, leaving the door open for a potential return to the league if all conditions are met.