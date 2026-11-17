The Western Canadian Baseball League suspends the Energy City Cactus Rats for one season due to missed Energy City Metro Ballpark milestones.

The Western Canadian Baseball League (WCBL) has officially suspended the Energy City Cactus Rats for a single season. This administrative penalty was confirmed on Tuesday following a board of governors meeting held on October 18. The league voted overwhelmingly to enforce the suspension after the team failed to meet critical development targets.

Ballpark Milestones Missed

The Energy City Cactus Rats were given a strict deadline of November 15 to reach eight specific milestones regarding the Energy City Metro Ballpark in Spruce Grove. Failure to achieve these objectives resulted in the one-season suspension that bars the team from participating in the upcoming WCBL season. While the league confirmed the decision, it has not released the exact details of the required improvements or the specific timelines for each feature at the facility.

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League Leadership Response

WCBL President Kevin Kvame stated that the Cactus Rats made substantial progress in certain areas but lacked in others expected for the ballpark. The suspension is designed to give the team the time and opportunity to fully dedicate resources to getting the Energy City Metro Ballpark completed. The ultimate goal remains to have the facility ready for the 2028 WCBL season.

Financial Liens and Construction Backlog

Construction of the facility began in 2022 but has been pushed back several times due to various issues. In October, CTV News Edmonton reported that eleven companies contracted to work on the ballpark had filed construction liens. These liens are worth more than $4 million for unpaid work and supplies since last year. Jen Col, the project's original contractor, filed a $2.3-million lien in June 2025 alone.

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Future Schedule and Community Patience

The WCBL will announce its 2027 schedule in the coming weeks. President Kvame thanked the community of Spruce Grove for its patience in relation to the delays at the facility. He acknowledged that the league is not in the situation originally anticipated when a move to the community was initially announced in 2020. However, the league remains excited about the potential for a world-class facility to be completed and opened in the Edmonton area.

Expectations for Fan Support

Kvame emphasized that the league is working towards creating something special for WCBL fans despite the current setbacks. He sincerely hopes that supporters can remain patient a little bit longer while the organization resolves these operational and construction challenges. The board believes that focusing resources on the stadium is the only path forward for the franchise and the league.