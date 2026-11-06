Wayne Gretzky supports Carney's ban on Russian athletes at World Juniors

Wayne Gretzky has publicly endorsed Prime Minister Mark Carney's decision to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes from international competitions in Canada, following a CAS ruling that mandated their reinstatement in hockey.

TORONTO - Wayne Gretzky says he backs Canada's decision to bar Russia from the upcoming world junior hockey championship in Alberta. Prime Minister Mark Carney said earlier this week Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be permitted to represent their countries on Canadian soil while the war in Ukraine continues.

The decision came after the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled Russia must be reinstated to international hockey competition, starting with the world juniors. Russian and Belarusian teams have been banned since Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Speaking at a Friday ceremony hosted by Upper Deck to rename the Hockey Hall of Fame's resource centre in honour of his late father, Gretzky said he understands the position Carney has taken.

Also read ‘He’s made it clear’: Gretzky backs PM Carney’s call to bar Russia from WJC

Gretzky Supports Prime Minister Carney

The Great One praised Carney for making his position clear, saying good for him before adding, I think a lot of the players and the people of Canada feel the same way. The event took place in Toronto on Friday, November 6, 2026, where Gretzky was seen looking on before the unveiling of the newly renamed Walter Gretzky Upper Deck Hockey Resource Centre.

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The ceremony was a significant moment for the Hockey Hall of Fame, marking a tribute to the legacy of Walter Gretzky, Wayne's father and a beloved figure in Canadian hockey culture. Gretzky's public statement aligns with the broader political stance taken by the federal government regarding sports diplomacy and international sanctions. By endorsing the Prime Minister's move, the hockey legend highlighted the shared sentiment among many athletes and fans across the nation.

He emphasized that the support for this policy is widespread within the sporting community. The world juniors are scheduled to run from Dec. 26 through Jan. 5 in Edmonton and Red Deer. These cities in Alberta will host the tournament despite the ongoing diplomatic tensions surrounding the participation of Russian and Belarusian teams. The exclusion of these nations has been a point of contention in international sports forums for over two years.

Tournament Dates and Legal Ruling

The Court of Arbitration for Sport's ruling created a complex legal landscape for national sporting bodies. However, Canada has maintained its sovereign right to determine participation on its soil based on national security and foreign policy interests. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2026. Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press