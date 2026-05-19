Wave of Americans Claiming Canadian Citizenship Based on Distant Ancestry

A surge of Americans is scouring genealogical records in the hopes of tracing Canadian ancestors, seeking to claim Canadian citizenship under changes in the Citizenship Act that remove the 'first-generation limit' on citizenship for descendants of original Canadian citizens. Some Americans' claims go back hundreds of years, predating Canada's official existence.

American Dutilly is seeking Canadian citizenship on the basis of her great-grandmother's origins. Another person named Cody Sibley was born and raised in Louisiana, but he always felt his family shared strong ties to Canada thanks to his Acadian ancestors from Nova Scotia.

Sibley said that as an eighth-generation descendant of Acadians, his family's roots could be traced back to generation zero, Agathe Doucet. He plans to claim Canadian citizenship under recently introduced legal changes that remove the 'first-generation limit' on citizenship for people born or adopted outside Canada to a Canadian citizen. As word of the changes spread, document requests from would-be citizens have swamped archives across Canada.

Descendants of the Acadians are also among those who benefit from the law, as long as they have documents to prove their claims





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Refugees And Citizenship Canada Canadian Citizenship First-Generation Limit Second Generation Ancestry Archives Canada Immigration Consultants Association Of Canada Limitation Of Eligibility Proof Of Descent Uninterrupted Legal Chain

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