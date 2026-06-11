Watson Focusing on Winning Back Browns' Starting Job

Describes the efforts of Deshaun Watson, a 10-year veteran quarterback, to regain the starting job with the Cleveland Browns after recovering from two Achilles tendon injuries.

That’s why the embattled 10-year veteran quarterback is focusing on winning back the Browns ’ starting job , something that seemed unfathomable a year ago, when Watson was recovering from tearing Achilles tendon twice and it appeared he would never play for Cleveland again.

"At the end of the day, I can’t control what people support. I think that’s their own opinion," Watson said Wednesday, speaking to reporters for the first time in nearly two years.

"I think that all I can do is just put out the best person I am, showcase who I am as a person, as a player, as a teammate, and what I represent as an individual. So outside of that, I can’t focus on what the outside is saying.





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Deshaun Watson Browns Starting Job Achilles Tendon Injuries Rebuilding Process

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