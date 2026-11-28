Waterloo Regional Police assisted by local cowboys Scott Zehr and Paul Masse captured a runaway cow and bull Thursday night, ending a chaotic neighborhood search.

Waterloo Regional Police successfully contained a chaotic scene on Thursday night after a cow and a bull escaped from a transport trailer in the city. The incident prompted a coordinated search involving residents and emergency responders, culminating in the capture of the animals by local experts on horseback.

Police Alert and Neighborhood Search Initiated

Waterloo Regional Police issued their first public alert just after 7 p.m., urging residents to avoid Alexandra Avenue, Westmount Road South, and the area around Empire Public School. Officers were actively searching for the pair of runaway animals, which had been spotted loose in the neighborhood. The immediate response from the public was swift, with 911 calls flooding into dispatch centers as residents reported the unusual sight of cattle wandering through residential streets.

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Resident Reports and Witness Accounts

Judy Zielke was among the first to report the animals, describing a large cow or bull walking casually near Westmount Road. She noted that cars were honking their horns as the animal passed by her window. Other callers, including a man and a stunned woman, reported seeing cows in their front yards and on the streets. Brandon Romany recounted how his girlfriend Samantha alerted him to the danger, noting they were only one turn from home when they encountered the livestock on the road.

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Cowboys Scott Zehr and Paul Masse Deployed

To manage the situation, a traffic officer with Waterloo Regional Police contacted a local horse community connection. This led to the deployment of Scott Zehr and Paul Masse, two experienced cowboys who arrived to assist with the recovery. Zehr rode Grey, a rodeo pickup horse, while Masse was mounted on Boohoo, an American Quarter Horse with experience in team penning and sorting cattle. Their specialized skills were crucial for safely herding the animals without causing further disruption.

Successful Capture and Resolution

The operation concluded with the successful capture of both animals, with the first being wrangled around 8 p.m. and loaded onto a livestock trailer. The second animal was captured later at the Westmount Golf Course. Police officers utilized specific codes to document the event, with one officer marking a "949" for the cow, which is the standard police code for an arrest. The cattle were subsequently transported to a farm outside the city, ending the nighttime emergency and allowing normal traffic and neighborhood activities to resume.