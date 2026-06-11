Waterfront Estate in Mont-Tremblant Sets New Record for Highest Residential Property Sale

A waterfront estate located on Lake Tremblant, set a new historic record for the highest residential property ever sold in Mont-Tremblant and the Laurentians. The residence was custom designed by Canadian-born architect Richard Landry, renowned for designing ultra-luxury estates for an elite celebrity clientele.

This waterfront estate located on Lake Tremblant, set a new historic record for the highest residential property ever sold in Mont-Tremblant and the Laurentians . The residence was custom design ed by Canadian-born architect Richard Landry , renowned for designing ultra-luxury estates for an elite celebrity clientele .

The interiors include a majestic great room, formal dining spaces blending English and French design influences, a gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry and professional-grade integrated appliances, and multiple entertaining areas including a cinema room, bar, and wine cellar. The principal suite occupies its own wing with panoramic water views, private office, balcony access, and a spa-like ensuite. The lower level includes a spa, sauna, and gym, and guest accommodations including a saltwater infinity pool, beach, dock, and covered heated terrace.

Additional amenities include a private elevator, a large wine cellar, extensive guest accommodations, and parking facilities for up to 13 vehicles





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Waterfront Estate Mont-Tremblant Laurentians Richard Landry Ultra-Luxury Estates Celebrity Clientele Custom Design Gourmet Kitchen Entertainment Areas Principal Suite Lower Level Amenities Additional Amenities

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