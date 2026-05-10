Water Crisis Plays Major Role in South African Political Turmoil

The African National Congress (ANC), which has governed Johannesburg for almost all of the past 32 years, has failed to ensure the basic maintenance that any city needs, leading to a water crisis in the city. This crisis is triggering a South African electoral earthquake, as voters seem ready to deal a severe blow to the party that has dominated the country since the end of apartheid.

It's the random barrage of burst pipes and spectacular fountains of gushing water that can erupt at any time, leaving entire suburbs dry for weeks.

It's never knowing what will happen when you turn on your kitchen taps. Johannesburg likes to see itself as a world-class city... But the sad reality is that the city is eroding under pressure. The African National Congress, which has governed Johannesburg for almost all of the past 32 years, has failed to ensure the basic maintenance that any city needs...

The water crisis has broader political significance. The Johannesburg saga could trigger a South African electoral earthquake. Frustrated voters seem ready to deal a severe blow to the party that has dominated the country since the end of apartheid





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Water Crisis Johannesburg African National Congress Political Turmoil Electoral Earthquake South African Politics Water Shortages Voter Anger Local Elections In South Africa

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