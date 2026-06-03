Watchdog Files Complaint Over Race-Based HHS Grant Programs, Triggers Federal Investigation

The Equal Protection Project alleges three Biden-era SAMHSA fellowships still use discriminatory racial criteria, in violation of civil rights laws and Trump's executive order. HHS has opened an investigation.

A conservative legal watchdog group has filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services ( HHS ) alleging that three Biden-era healthcare training programs continue to distribute federal grant money based on race, in violation of federal civil rights laws and President Donald Trump’s executive order banning discriminatory preferences.

The complaint, submitted in October 2025 by the Equal Protection Project (EPP), a nonprofit founded by Cornell law professor William Jacobson, targets three fellowship programs funded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). These programs, all holdovers from the Biden administration, were launched in September 2024 to steer $5.7 million toward training Black, Hispanic, and Indigenous students as counselors and social workers. According to the complaint, $2.77 million had already been awarded, mostly during Trump’s second term.

The three grants in question are the Minority Fellowship Program for Mental Health (MFP-MHC), the Minority Fellowship Program for Addictions Counseling (MFP-AC), and a third program identified by its website under the Council on Social Work Education. The grant descriptions explicitly state that they aim to recruit underrepresented students and promote specialization in mental health services to underserved minority communities.

The third program targets fellows who are members of racial and ethnically diverse communities, including American Indian or Alaska Native, Asian, Black/African American, Hispanic/Latino, and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander. The EPP argues that these race-based selection criteria violate Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, the Fifth Amendment’s equal protection guarantees, and Executive Order 14173, which Trump issued earlier in 2025 to terminate all discriminatory and illegal preferences, mandates, policies, and programs across federal agencies.

In its complaint, the EPP stated: ‘Through a review of publicly available databases, we have identified three HHS grant programs that require recipients to implement discriminatory selection criteria. Based on publicly available information, these programs appear to be active. These practices violate federal civil rights laws and constitutional guarantees. We urge your office to take immediate action to bring these discriminatory programs into compliance with the law and administration policy.

’ The group has a track record of challenging DEI initiatives, having filed complaints against over 275 institutions regarding more than 800 programs that discriminate in the name of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. However, this particular filing was unique because it was not a typical complaint but an alert to HHS that despite efforts to rid the system of DEI-infused grant programs, three holdovers remained.

In response, the HHS Office for Civil Rights (OCR) acknowledged receipt of the complaint on October 16, 2025, and confirmed it had jurisdiction under Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, and national origin in health programs and activities. The OCR stated: ‘OCR has determined that this office has jurisdiction over your allegation pursuant to the regulation listed above.

Section 1557 provides that an individual shall not be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination on the grounds prohibited under law, including race, color, and national origin. ’ The investigation is now underway, and if the programs are found to violate federal law, they could face cancellation or restructuring to remove race-based criteria.

The case highlights the ongoing tension between DEI initiatives and Trump-era policies promoting colorblind admissions and hiring, particularly in the context of federal grants for healthcare workforce training. Jacobson, who has been a vocal critic of race-conscious programs, compared eliminating discriminatory practices to ‘getting soap out of a sponge—no matter how much you squeeze, there always seems to be more. So we are going to keep squeezing.

’ His organization continues to monitor federal agencies for noncompliance, pressing the Trump administration’s policy of eradicating racial preferences from government programs. The outcome of this HHS investigation could set a precedent for how other agencies handle lingering DEI programs from the previous administration, especially those involving taxpayer-funded training grants aimed at addressing workforce diversity in critical fields like mental health and addiction services





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