Police in South Simcoe, Ontario, are searching for a man accused of swapping counterfeit glasses for a real pair at a Cookstown store, with the theft inadvertently recorded on the stolen smart glasses.

South Simcoe Police are actively looking for a man who is accused of stealing while pretending to shop for a new pair of glasses. According to police, the theft happened around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 11, at a retail store in Innisfil's Cookstown neighbourhood.

Police say the suspect tried to carry out a distraction style theft while wearing the glasses. South Simcoe Police accuse the man of trying to switch out the smart glasses for a counterfeit pair he had brought with him. He reportedly returned the fake pair to store staff and left with the real pair. When staff realized what had happened, police say they checked a device in the store that was connected to the smart glasses and made a discovery.

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Smart Glasses Record Suspect

While trying the glasses on, the man seemingly unintentionally recorded himself wearing the glasses in the mirror. The recording was uploaded to the paired device. Police have since shared the video of the man trying on the glasses while on the phone and adjusting them on his face. This incident highlights the dual nature of smart technology, where recording features can serve as unintended evidence in criminal investigations.

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The video captures the suspect clearly, providing authorities with crucial visual identification tools. It appears the suspect was not aware that his actions were being recorded through the integrated cameras in the eyewear. South Simcoe Police is asking anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information that may assist with the theft investigation to contact them. Residents are encouraged to review the released video and reach out to authorities if they have any leads.

This case underscores the importance of understanding the security features of modern consumer electronics. Retailers are also advised to remain vigilant regarding high-value tech items that may be susceptible to such swap thefts. The police appeal for community cooperation is a standard procedure to gather more information from the public. Any tips provided could help bring the suspect to justice for the theft committed at the local retail establishment.

Police Ask Public for Help

The incident occurred during a busy shopping period, which may have provided the distraction the suspect needed. Police continue to investigate the full circumstances surrounding the theft and the suspect's motive.