Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow addresses the first meeting of the new city council, unveiling her second-term priorities as council prepares to vote on a rental housing incentive program worth about $500 million.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is expected to lay out her vision for her second term as Toronto City Hall hosts its first meeting of the new council.

Chow is set to address council Wednesday afternoon for the first time since winning her re-election. The new term begins at city hall with council meeting for the first time since the municipal election. The meeting will feature the usual formalities, including the introduction of councillors and the election of a speaker. A new councillor will be elevated to the speaker post after longtime rules enforcer Frances Nunziata was unseated last month.

Also read Olivia Chow Sworn In as Toronto Mayor With New Council Term

New Council Meeting Details

Her defeat ended a 16-year run in the role and more than four decades in city politics. Chow will preside over a council with a boosted progressive bloc and without her chief rival, Brad Bradford, whom she fended off in last month's election. The election also set the table for a shakeup in Chow's leadership team. Housing chair Gord Perks is retiring, and transit chair Jamaal Myers was defeated.

Advertisement

The mayor will have seven new councillors to consider for high-profile committee roles, including former Liberal MPs Nate Erskine-Smith and Shaun Chen. Those selections will not be revealed until Thursday. Affordable housing is at the top of Chow's first agenda. When council reconvenes Thursday, she will look to advance a rental housing incentive program dating back to her first term.

The program offers financial breaks to purpose-built rental housing developers who dedicate at least 20 per cent of a project to affordable housing. Those affordable units are exempt from city property taxes and fees, on top of a provincially mandated development charge exemption. For the other market-value rental units, the city offers a 15 per cent property-tax reduction and an indefinite deferral on remaining development charges.

Affordable Housing Incentive Program

The city has conditionally picked 19 projects for the latest funding round, representing 9,667 homes, including 2,059 affordable units. The city says those incentives add up to about $500 million. The funding was made possible by a $1.5 billion federal-provincial deal to offset a reduction in development charges citywide. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2026.