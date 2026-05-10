Washington Wizards win the draft lottery, poised for a top-tier player with No. 1 pick

The Washington Wizards, who started as underdogs, finally got the break they needed after three years of struggles. The team, once part of a rebuilding process, is now poised for a great start in the off-season. Trae Young and Anthony Davis will be a formidable duo that makes up for the three losing seasons.

The Washington Wizards, who suffered through three consecutive losing seasons, ended up as the clear winners of the draft lottery with a 14% chance of landing the first pick.

Trae Young and Anthony Davis, acquired last season, will give the team a pivotal lineup with the No. 1 pick. The Los Angeles Clippers were in line for the fifth pick, followed by Brooklyn, Sacramento, Atlanta, Dallas, Milwaukee, Golden State, Oklahoma City, Miami, and Charlotte. The Los Angeles Lakers held their own pick, which fell to the 14th spot





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Washington Wizards Draft Lottery Win Tray Young And Anthony Davis Rebuilding Process Suspension Draftee Acquisition

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