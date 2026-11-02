Washington reports first U.S. bird flu death of 2026; health officials say risk to the public is low

A person in Yakima County, Washington, who contracted bird flu after exposure to infected dairy cows has died, marking the first U.S. bird flu death of 2026 and the third since 2024. Health officials say the risk to the public remains low.

A person in Yakima County, Washington, who caught bird flu after being exposed to infected dairy cows has died following a severe illness, county health officials said on Sunday.

This is the first person in the U.S. to die from complications from avian influenza in 2026, and the third in the U.S. to die from bird flu since February 2024, when the virus jumped into dairy cattle for the first time. So far, the CDC has recorded bird flu cases in more than 70 people in the U.S. since 2024. Most people who have become ill have worked on farms with infected cattle or poultry.

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No Human To Human Spread

Health officials say most cases have been mild and all have been so-called dead-end infections, where a virus jumps from an animal to a person but does not spread farther. So far, no human-to-human transmission of bird flu has been documented in the U.S. Health officials say the risk to the public remains low.

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Yakima County health officials said they are closely monitoring the contacts of the person who died to ensure they did not pass the infection to anyone else. On October 31, the Yakima County Health District reported a person who had come into contact with infected cattle was hospitalized with a severe case of bird flu. The person had underlying health conditions, but the county did not specify what they were. On November 1, the county reported the person had died.

Yakima County officials also said a third person exposed to infected cattle has tested positive. All three Washington cases have occurred since mid-October and resulted from exposure to infected cows. The third case has mild symptoms and has not been hospitalized, county health district officials said. Since October 8, 33 dairy herds infected with the H5N1 bird flu virus have been reported in Washington.

Officials Urge Farmworker Precautions

The state is urging people who work at the dairies to wear personal protective equipment and report their symptoms if they feel ill. The death comes as health officials continue to emphasize that the overall risk to the general public remains low. They note that bird flu is not spreading easily between people, and the infections seen so far have been linked to direct contact with infected animals.

Officials are urging farmworkers and others who may be exposed to infected cattle or poultry to take precautions, including wearing protective gear and monitoring for symptoms. The Yakima County Health District said it is working with state and federal partners to investigate the cases and to ensure that anyone who may have been exposed is monitored. The district also said it is providing guidance to dairy farms and workers on how to reduce the risk of infection.

Bird flu has been circulating in wild birds and poultry for years, but its jump to dairy cattle in 2024 marked a new phase in the outbreak. Since then, the virus has been detected in dairy herds in multiple states, including Washington. The CDC has said that the virus has not shown the ability to spread easily from person to person, but it is monitoring the situation closely.

Third Fatality Since Cattle Infection

The person who died is the third U.S. fatality from bird flu since the virus began infecting dairy cattle. The first two deaths occurred in other states. Health officials have not released the name or age of the person who died in Washington, citing privacy concerns. As the investigation continues, health officials are urging anyone who works with dairy cattle or poultry to be vigilant about symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, and shortness of breath.

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They say early detection and treatment can be critical, especially for people with underlying health conditions. The Washington State Department of Health has also been involved in the response, providing support to the local health district and coordinating with the CDC. Officials say they will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

The case is a reminder that while the risk to the public is low, bird flu can cause severe illness in people who are exposed to infected animals. Health officials say the best way to prevent infection is to avoid contact with sick or dead birds and to use protective equipment when working with animals that may be infected.

Global History Of H5N1 Cases

The death in Washington is the first in the U.S. in 2026, but it is not the first time bird flu has caused a fatality. Since 2003, the World Health Organization has reported hundreds of human cases of H5N1 worldwide, with a high mortality rate.

However, most of those cases have been linked to close contact with infected poultry. In the U.S., the risk to the general public is still considered low, but health officials are taking the situation seriously. They are working to contain the outbreak in dairy herds and to protect farmworkers and others who may be exposed. The CDC has said it is preparing for the possibility of more human cases, but it has not changed its risk assessment.

The Yakima County Health District said it will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates to the public. Officials are asking anyone with questions or concerns to contact their healthcare provider or the local health department.