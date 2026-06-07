Washington Mystics Coach Sydney Johnson Ejected After Heated Confrontation with Referees in 109-77 Loss to Atlanta Dream

Washington Mystics head coach Sydney Johnson was ejected from Saturday night's game against the Atlanta Dream after a heated argument with officials that required security intervention, overshadowing a 109-77 loss and raising questions about potential suspension.

The Washington Mystics faced off against the Atlanta Dream on Saturday night in a game that ended with more drama than the final score suggested.

Head coach Sydney Johnson's frustration boiled over in the second half, leading to his ejection from the game after a heated confrontation with the officials. The incident began after a whistle when Johnson argued aggressively with a referee, requiring his assistant coaches to physically restrain him. Despite their efforts, he continued toward the officials, drawing the attention of security personnel. Three officers eventually escorted him to the locker room, a scene that overshadowed the 109-77 blowout loss for the Mystics.

Atlanta dominated from start to finish, powered by a strong performance from their star player who contributed 18 points and 17 rebounds. The loss drops Washington to a .500 record at 4-5, while Atlanta improves to 7-3. With a home game against the Indiana Fever looming on Monday, the biggest uncertainty surrounds Johnson's status and whether the WNBA will hand down a suspension for his conduct





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Sydney Johnson Washington Mystics Atlanta Dream WNBA Ejection Referee Confrontation Coach Suspension Atlanta Dream 109-77 Win Washington Mystics 4-5 Record Indiana Fever

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