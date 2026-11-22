Federal agents arrested two Mexican visa overstays at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport as they tried to board an Alaska Airlines flight, drawing outrage from Governor Bob Ferguson and airport officials.

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is completely and totally out of control after federal agents arrested two people at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Saturday.

The arrests happened as the two tried to board an Alaska Airlines flight, according to officials and video shared on social media. ICE said its officers conducted a targeted enforcement operation on Saturday morning to arrest Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, an illegal alien from Mexico who overstayed his visa. The agency said it also detained a second person, identified as Sofia Hernandez Mejia, an illegal alien from Mexico and visa overstay.

Also read In 'Distressing' Scene, ICE Officers Detain Two People In Crowded Jet Bridge At Seattle Airport

Assault Charge Alleged Against Detainee

ICE said Mejia would be charged with assaulting a federal officer after allegedly throwing hot coffee on an ICE agent. The agency confirmed both detentions in posts on X. Video footage widely shared online showed two people being apprehended by masked men on an airport jet bridge. The images drew swift condemnation from immigrant rights advocates and praise from supporters of stricter enforcement.

Advertisement

Ferguson said he was outraged by masked agents who do not identify themselves dragging people off jetways as they board a flight and creating chaos in our communities. He wrote on X that the actions at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport are just the latest example of ICE deeply un-American tactics. At a news conference, Ferguson said the ICE agents may have broken a state law limiting facial coverings for law enforcement.

Ferguson also said he was looking into how the agents accessed the jet bridge. The governor described the agency as completely and totally out of control, echoing criticism from local officials and travelers. The Port of Seattle, which operates the airport, said it was outraged about the incident involving ICE and two passengers. Alaska Airlines, which operated the flight the two attempted to board, said it was concerned by the morning law enforcement action.

Alaska Airlines Responds To ICE Arrests

The airline said it is required to comply with applicable laws and regulations when interacting with law enforcement officials but does not direct or coordinate immigration enforcement activity. Alaska Airlines stressed its obligation to follow the law when interacting with law enforcement. The arrests come as ICE has conducted raids across the United States as part of President Donald Trump immigration crackdown. The enforcement push has continued despite a rebuke by voters at this month midterm elections.

Advertisement

The operation also follows Trump appointment this month of Stephen Miller, an architect of his hardline immigration policy, as his new chief of staff. Miller faced widespread criticism after the deadly shootings of two protesters by immigration agents in Minneapolis in January. Those incidents sparked mass demonstrations and added to tensions over federal immigration enforcement. The Seattle episode quickly became the latest flashpoint, with state and local leaders demanding answers about how federal agents operated inside a secure airport area.

Ferguson said he is examining whether the agents violated Washington state law on face coverings and how they reached the jet bridge. The governor comments underscored a growing conflict between state officials and federal immigration authorities. ICE has defended its actions as targeted enforcement against individuals it says violated immigration law. The two detainees were identified by ICE as Mexican nationals who overstayed their visas.

Charges Detail Specific ICE Detentions

Mendoza was arrested on immigration violations, while Mejia faces an assault charge tied to the alleged coffee incident. The agency did not provide additional details about their custody status or next court appearances. The Port of Seattle said it was outraged by the incident and did not provide further comment on the federal operation. The case highlights the intensifying national debate over ICE tactics, mask use by federal agents, and the role of local airports in federal enforcement actions.

Ferguson said his office is reviewing the episode and will consider next steps, including whether state laws were broken. Federal officials have not responded directly to the governor out of control characterization.