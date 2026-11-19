Grand Theft Auto VI has earned a record-breaking 99 on Metacritic and widespread critical acclaim ahead of its Thursday release, with critics praising its detailed world and central romance.

Grand Theft Auto VI has earned a jaw-dropping aggregate score of 99 on Metacritic, making it the number one ranked game of all time. Only one other title shares that score: 1998's The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

The review embargo lifted Wednesday morning, hours before the Thursday release, and more than 150 critics shared their assessments of Rockstar Games' long-awaited return to Vice City. The critical consensus is that Rockstar met the challenge after 13 years of development and multiple delays. The Verge's Andrew Webster wrote that the game does something impossible by living up to the hype. WIRED's Boone Ashworth was even more direct, with a headline stating I will never stop playing Grand Theft Auto.

Also read Grand Theft Auto VI Leads Game Awards Nominations

Rockstar Games History Of Acclaim

Rockstar is no stranger to this kind of acclaim: 2008's GTA IV and 2013's GTA V also rank near the top of Metacritic's all-time list. Critics have been particularly impressed by the Bonnie-and-Clyde-like romance at the heart of the game, which follows Jason and Lucia as they try to escape a life of crime.

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Yussef Cole wrote for The New York Times that the series matures beyond its memorable car crashes and stickups with a game about love, relationships and nurturing your partner. Cole noted that Lucia and Jason's relationship builds on itself and becomes a constant, supportive presence, reflected in story missions where scripted choices echo how players behaved toward each other in idle moments. Some reviewers sounded mesmerized.

IGN's Luke Reilly wrote that this is a world that feels more lived-in and real than anything I have ever played, hailing the game as unprecedented, unbelievable and unmissable. The Guardian's Keza MacDonald said Rockstar has created the most extraordinarily, indulgently detailed virtual world that we have yet seen, adding that reviewing it feels a bit like trying to review Paris because it contains so many potential experiences.

Reviewers Praise Unprecedented Visual Realism

Ars Technica's Kyle Orland described being slack-jawed at the details, including a laptop screen partially reflected in a character's glasses and finger smudges visible on your cell phone in bright sunshine. Forbes' Paul Tassi was so struck by the fictional city's realism that he felt guilty about breaking traffic laws. He wrote that the first time he ran a red light in Grand Theft Auto 6, he cringed because it was just too real.

The Washington Post's Gene Park said the game brings the wonder back to video gaming. Park wrote that writing about this game feels like sending dispatches from the future and that he has been desperate to tell people what happened there, as if he returned from a new life. He called it the most extraordinary game he has ever reviewed, saying it raises the bar at every level that matters.

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These assessments will make it easier for anyone on the fence about dropping $80 for the new game. Millions of people have already pre-ordered their copies. GTA devotees are putting aside work and household tasks to set off on a personal side mission to get as much out of the launch as possible, CNN's Teddy Brown wrote.

One gamer told Brown he is taking two weeks off from work and has a fully scheduled spreadsheet with slots for playing the game, sleeping, and taking breaks for meals and showering. A married father of two plans to play from midnight to 5 a.m., when he will start making breakfast for his family. Some employers are even accommodating the gamers: Logitech is giving its employees the day off for the release.

Launch Details And Soundtrack Features

The launch officially began in New Zealand, then Australia, as Rockstar has turned on access time zone by time zone as the clock strikes midnight Thursday. In New Zealand, Twitch streamers showed viewers around the virtual world, though some fans do not want any bit to be spoiled in advance. The game's soundtrack is also drawing attention. GTA VI features a new song by The Weeknd and Justice, along with music by Drake and Tate McRae.

The combination of critical acclaim, celebrity music contributions and massive pre-order numbers has made the release one of the biggest entertainment events of the year.