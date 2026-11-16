Warsh says AI could accelerate growth but flags job and investment risks

Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh said artificial intelligence could speed innovation and lift long-run growth, while acknowledging risks such as job loss and failed AI infrastructure investments.

Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh said Monday that artificial intelligence could accelerate innovation and usher in an era of faster economic growth, offering a generally optimistic view of the technology.

The remarks were delivered at the Federal Reserve's San Francisco branch. Warsh also acknowledged that AI development carries risks for the economy, including widespread job loss or a steep downturn if the healthy returns expected from huge investments in AI infrastructure do not materialize. Warsh did not mention inflation in his remarks, even though many of his colleagues blame the buildout of data centers for rising prices. He also did not comment on the Fed's next steps on interest rates.

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He said nothing about recent inflation data showing that inflation accelerated last month. That data led many of Warsh's colleagues on the Fed's rate-setting committee to express concern. Warsh refers to AI as SI, or super-intelligence, the moniker preferred by President Donald Trump. According to his written remarks, Warsh said: What might set SI apart, as an economic influence, is that it could supercharge idea generation.

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It appears to be changing the method and the speed of innovation. If idea generation broadens, growth could be sustained at a level substantially higher than the long-run average. Warsh has long said, including before his nomination as Fed chair, that AI could significantly boost the economy's efficiency, which would enable it to grow without worsening inflation.

Fed Officials Worry AI Fans Inflation

Yet other Fed officials have increasingly voiced concern that AI is fanning inflation because the buildout of AI infrastructure has sharply raised demand for computer chips, electronic components, electricity and copper. Those increases, in turn, have lifted the cost of smartphones, computers and other consumer electronics. Smartphone prices rose last month at the fastest pace on record, the government said. The comments put Warsh at odds with colleagues who see AI as an inflation risk.

His focus remained on the technology's potential to lift productivity and growth over the long run. He did not address whether the Fed might adjust interest rates in response to recent price data. The Fed chairman's appearance in San Francisco came as investors and economists debate how much AI will transform the economy. The AI infrastructure boom has driven up demand for chips, power and metals.

Those cost pressures have shown up in consumer electronics prices. Smartphone prices posted their fastest monthly increase on record. Fed officials who worry about inflation point to those supply-chain effects as evidence that AI is not purely disinflationary. Warsh's optimism about AI predates his current role.

He has argued that efficiency gains from AI could allow the economy to grow faster without generating inflation. His remarks on Monday underscored that view. He described super-intelligence as a force that could change how quickly ideas are generated and turned into innovations. He said growth could be sustained well above its long-run average if idea generation broadens.

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Warsh Acknowledges AI Job Loss Risks

At the same time, Warsh recognized risks. He said AI could lead to widespread job loss. He also warned of a steep downturn if the large investments in AI infrastructure fail to produce the healthy returns expected. Those comments marked a rare acknowledgment of the technology's downside from a top economic official.

He did not, however, connect those risks to inflation or to the Fed's rate decisions. The event took place at the Fed's San Francisco branch. Warsh did not take questions on interest rates or recent inflation data, according to the remarks. His colleagues on the rate-setting committee have grown more concerned about inflation.

That concern follows data showing inflation accelerated last month and smartphone prices rising at a record pace. The split between Warsh and other officials highlights an ongoing debate inside the Fed about AI's economic impact. Warsh's use of the term SI aligns with President Donald Trump's preferred label for advanced AI. In his written remarks, Warsh said SI could supercharge idea generation and change the method and speed of innovation.

Split Emerges On AI Economic Impact

He said that if idea generation broadens, growth could be sustained at a level substantially higher than the long-run average. Those comments reflect his long-held view that AI can boost efficiency without worsening inflation. Other Fed officials disagree, pointing to rising costs for chips, electricity and copper. The buildout of AI data centers has sharply raised demand for computer chips, electronic components, electricity and copper.

Those increases have lifted the cost of smartphones, computers and other consumer electronics. The government said smartphone prices rose last month at the fastest pace on record. The inflation data led many of Warsh's colleagues on the Fed's rate-setting committee to voice concern. Warsh did not comment on the Fed's next steps on interest rates or on the recent inflation data.