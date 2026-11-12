Warriors Stephen Curry Out of Game vs Rockets with Abdominal Injury

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been ruled out for the remainder of the game against the Houston Rockets due to a right abdominal injury sustained in the first quarter. The team faces the Spurs next.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry was officially ruled out of the matchup against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night after sustaining a right abdominal injury during the opening quarter. The star player left the court in obvious discomfort following a sequence in the first quarter, prompting the coaching staff to make the final decision to end his night early.

Curry Injury Timeline Details

Curry began showing signs of distress just minutes into the contest, repeatedly grabbing at his side while attempting to continue playing through the pain. He sporadically looked toward the bench, signaling his discomfort to the training staff observing from the sidelines. Despite his visible struggle, he remained in the game until a specific play changed the course of the evening.

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With 7 minutes and 22 seconds remaining in the first quarter, Curry came off a screen set by Draymond Green. He successfully executed a 28-foot three-point shot, but immediately yelled in pain after releasing the ball. He then pointed toward the bench, indicating he could no longer compete at full capacity. The Warriors called a timeout shortly after this possession to address the issue.

During the break, Curry had a brief discussion with head coach Steve Kerr. Following this consultation, he walked to the locker room accompanied by Drew Yoder, a key member of the team's medical personnel. He remained in the locker room receiving treatment as the first quarter concluded, leaving the Warriors trailing 19-10 at that moment.

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Warriors Ruling and Context

Team officials officially ruled Curry out with right abdominal soreness early in the second quarter. The injury sidelining the franchise cornerstone comes after a significant surge in performance for Golden State. The team opened the season with an 0-3 record but has since rallied to win eight consecutive games.

Curry has been the primary engine behind this winning streak, demonstrating exceptional scoring ability while playing reduced minutes. He is currently averaging 30.6 points per game, accomplishing this feat in just 28.6 minutes of playing time per contest. His high efficiency has been crucial in stabilizing the team's performance after their slow start.

Next Steps for Golden State

The Warriors will now look to recover and prepare for their upcoming challenge against the San Antonio Spurs. The team is scheduled to play in San Antonio on Friday night. The focus will shift to managing Curry's health and ensuring he is ready to return to the lineup for the next matchup.

Medical staff will continue to monitor the right abdominal soreness to determine the extent of the injury. The coaching staff must adjust their offensive strategies in the short term while relying on the team's recent momentum. The outcome of the Wednesday night game remains pending the final score, but the loss of Curry is a notable setback for the Warriors' current eight-game win streak.