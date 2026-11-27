Barrie police have issued an arrest warrant for a 50-year-old man after a single shot was fired in a Dunlop Street apartment. CCTV footage captured the suspect leaving the scene, and the gun was recovered almost 12 hours later.

Barrie Police Services has issued an active arrest warrant for a 50-year-old man in connection with a shooting in downtown Barrie, Ontario. The warrant was announced on Friday, November 27, 2026, just before noon.

The announcement came almost 12 hours after police said they recovered the firearm used in the incident. Officers responded to an early morning shooting on Dunlop Street on Thursday, November 26, 2026. Police told CTV News that a single shot was fired inside a unit in the area around 5:50 a.m. Several police units were on Dunlop Street after the shooting and remained on location for hours.

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Downtown Shooting Investigation

Investigators said a description of the alleged shooter was obtained through closed-circuit television cameras located downtown. The cameras captured footage of the suspect leaving the scene after the gunshot was fired. Police said this footage allowed investigators to gather a description of the man and connect him directly to the scene. During the investigation, some local residents took to social media to warn neighbors that officers would be conducting searches of homes in the vicinity.

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Police later told CTV News that the apartment searches only lasted about an hour. Officers secured the area and conducted their preliminary investigation while on scene. Almost 12 hours after the shooting, police put out a statement announcing they had recovered the gun used in the incident. Barrie Police Service said the firearm was found in a Dunlop Street East apartment after the early morning shot was fired.

The recovery was announced on Thursday, November 26, 2026. Police have shared very little information about the suspect. Except for his age, authorities have not released details about whether he was a resident of the area or whether he was known to police. They have also not publicly shared a description of his appearance in writing or through photos.

Arrest Warrant Issued

If the suspect is apprehended, he faces a lengthy list of potential charges. Police said these include careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order. Barrie Police Services continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the event. Police said they will release further updates as more information becomes available.

No photos or written descriptions of the suspect have been made public as of Friday.