Barrie police have issued an arrest warrant for Shane Bell following a downtown shooting that occurred early Thursday. Authorities recovered the firearm and are seeking the suspect.

Barrie Police Services have issued an active arrest warrant for 50-year-old Shane Bell in connection with a shooting incident that took place in downtown Barrie, Ontario. The investigation began early Thursday morning after officers responded to reports of gunfire near Dunlop Street, sparking a significant police presence in the area.

Timeline of the Thursday Shooting

The incident occurred at approximately 5:50 a.m. when a single shot was fired into an apartment unit in the downtown core. Barrie Police confirmed to CTV News that multiple police units were deployed to the scene immediately following the report. Officers remained on location for several hours to secure the area and conduct initial inquiries.

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As the investigation progressed, law enforcement officers searched several homes in the vicinity. Residents took to social media platforms to warn neighbors about the police activity and potential home searches. Barrie Police later clarified that these apartment searches were extensive but concluded after approximately one hour, ensuring minimal disruption to the wider community.

Investigation and Evidence Recovery

Significant progress in the case was made nearly 12 hours after the initial shooting. Barrie Police announced that investigators had successfully recovered the firearm used in the incident. The recovery of the weapon provided crucial physical evidence to support the ongoing investigation into the nighttime crime.

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Friday morning marked a major development as authorities utilized surveillance footage to identify the suspect. Barrie Police stated that CCTV cameras located in the downtown area captured footage of the alleged shooter leaving the scene. This visual evidence allowed investigators to gather a detailed physical description of the individual involved.

Identity and Charges for Shane Bell

Barrie Police officially identified the suspect as 50-year-old Shane Bell. The department has not publicly released a written description of Bell or any photographs of him, likely to maintain the element of surprise during the arrest. It currently remains unclear whether Bell resides in the immediate area where the shooting occurred.

Shane Bell faces a serious list of potential charges if apprehended. The accusations include careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and possession of a firearm in contravention of a prohibition order. These charges carry significant legal penalties under Canadian law.

Public Safety and Next Steps

Barrie Police continue to seek the arrest of Shane Bell as the primary suspect in this case. The issuance of the warrant signals that investigators have sufficient evidence to proceed with charges. Authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and to report any information that could assist in locating the suspect.

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Community members are advised that the situation is being managed through standard police procedures. The focus remains on the safe apprehension of the suspect and the resolution of the legal process against him. Barrie Police have indicated that updates may be provided as the investigation evolves further.