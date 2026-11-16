Retiring at 58: A Game Plan for Your 40s and 50s

Christopher Liew, a CFP and CFA, explains how Canadians can retire at 58 instead of 67. He outlines key moves in your 40s and 50s, including knowing your number, using your TFSA, paying off the mortgage, and delaying CPP.

Retiring at 58 instead of 67 buys you nine extra years of freedom, and in my experience the people who pull it off aren't always the highest earners.

They're the ones who got the timing right. The moves that make early retirement possible don't happen in the year you leave work, and they rarely happen in your 20s. They happen in your 40s and 50s, usually a decade before they pay off. Why early retirement is getting rarer.

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Retirement Age Hits Record High With RRSP Changes

According to Statistics Canada, the average retirement age hit a record 65.4 in 2025. The labour force participation rate for people 65 and older reached 15.2 per cent, the highest since tracking began in 1976. Ottawa is also floating a change to the back end of retirement. Budget 2026, released on Nov. 5, proposes an "RRSP-for-life" that would end the forced conversion of your RRSP to a RRIF at 71.

Minimum withdrawals after 71 would stay. That would be welcome in your 70s, but it doesn't help you cover the years between 58 and 65. Those are the years that decide whether early retirement works. 1. In your 40s: Figure out your real retirement number.

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BMO's Annual Retirement Survey, released in February, found Canadians now believe they need $1.7 million to retire comfortably, up from $1.54 million a year earlier. And 36 per cent don't expect to get there. That is a high bar, but in my experience, the real number for a lot of households is much lower. The number that matters is based on your own spending, not a survey average.

Take what you spend in a year, subtract what CPP and OAS will eventually cover, and figure out how many years you need to fund on your own before those benefits start. I went through that math in a previous CTVNews.ca column on retiring at 60, and the result is usually lower than people fear. The job in your 40s is simply to do this calculation once, write it down, and revisit it every year or two. 2.

Treating TFSA Like Swiss Army Knife For Early Retirement

In your 40s: Treat your TFSA like a Swiss Army knife. The TFSA does more jobs than any other account you own. It can be your emergency fund, your bridge income between 58 and 65, your tax-free top-up once CPP and OAS start, and the money you leave behind without a tax bill.

Withdrawals are tax-free, they don't count as income for OAS or GIS purposes, and the room comes back the following year, so you can use it and refill it. That flexibility only pays off if the account is invested and left to grow. I walked through what it takes to build a seven-figure TFSA in a recent Blueprint Financial video, and the pattern is boring: consistent contributions, invested for growth, left alone for decades.

Max out your room every year in your 40s, and decide in advance which job the money is for. In my experience, a TFSA with no assigned purpose is the one that gets spent. 3. In your 40s and 50s: Get rid of the mortgage before you stop working. As CTV News reported, the Bank of Canada raised its policy rate to 2.5 per cent on Oct. 28, its first hike since 2023, and said another increase is possible.

That is the environment a lot of people will be renewing into. A mortgage payment in your first retirement years has to come out of your savings at the worst possible time, before CPP and OAS are there to help. It also forces bigger withdrawals, which means more tax on every dollar you pull out. If your target retirement age is 58, your amortization should end by 58, not 70.

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Getting Rid Of Mortgage Before You Stop Working

Run your next renewal with that date in mind, even if it means a higher payment now. 4. In your 50s: Map the gap years before CPP and OAS. Your 50s are about sequencing. Under the current CPP rules, starting before 65 reduces your payment by 0.6 per cent for every month you're early, which works out to 36 per cent less at 60.

Waiting past 65 adds 0.7 per cent per month, up to 42 per cent more at 70. Taking CPP at 60 just because you stopped working at 58 locks in that 36 per cent cut for life. I'd usually rather see an early retiree live on TFSA and RRSP money between 58 and 65 and let CPP keep growing.

There is a tax bonus too: RRSP withdrawals in those low-income years are usually taxed lightly, and because they happen before OAS starts, they don't eat into your OAS. Write out, year by year, which account pays the bills from your target retirement age to 71. If you can't fill in every year, you aren't ready yet, and that is a very useful thing to learn at 52 rather than 59. 5.

In your 50s: Put the whole plan on paper. Earlier this year I wrote a CTVNews.ca column on the financial regrets I hear most from retirees. Nearly all of them trace back to a decision that was available 10 years earlier and never got made: the debt that wasn't cleared, the withdrawal order nobody thought about, the plan that never got written down.

Putting The Whole Early Retirement Plan On Paper

In your 50s, that plan needs to exist on paper, with real account balances, a target date, and a year-by-year income map. You can work it through yourself or with a planner, but this is the decade to do it. Final thoughts. Retiring early does come down to a number, but you don't reach it by accident.

It is a sequence of decisions you make years before you need them, mostly while you're busy with everything else. Your 40s build the engine, and your 50s decide whether it gets you out the door. None of this requires perfection, just starting the right things early enough that time does most of the work.