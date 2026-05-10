Walter 'King' Weidman Inducted Into UFC Hall of Fame

Former UFC middleweight champion ‘King’ Weidman was honored with an induction ceremony into the modern wing of the UFC Hall of Fame.

Weidman became the fourteenth inductee into the modern wing of the UFC Hall of Fame, following the emotional induction ceremony at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Walter ‘King’ Weidman, a former middleweight champion, was honored after he defeated Silva in a shocking title fight in 2013. In his last UFC fight in December 2024, Weidman successfully defended his title one final time. Weidman officially retired from the UFC in January 2025, but continues to work with the promotion as an analyst





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UFC MMA Hall Of Fame Weidman Silva Title Fight Retirement Analyzer

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