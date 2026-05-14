Walter Cup Playoffs: Montreal Victoire vs. Ottawa Charge Final Preview

The Walter Cup Playoffs have reached the final round, with only two teams left standing. The top-seeded Montreal Victoire face off with the underdog Ottawa Charge in the third edition of the Walter Cup Final. The Victoire punched their ticket to the championship series after winning a playoff series for the first time, taking down the two-time Walter Cup champion Minnesota Frost in five games. The Charge is back in the final for the second straight year, vanquishing the Boston Fleet in four games. Our ‘experts’ at Daily Faceoff – Scott Maxwell, Hunter Crowther and Tyler Kuehl – made their prognostications on what they think will happen in the Walter Cup Final.

After a thrilling opening round of the Walter Cup Playoffs , only two teams are left standing, with each hoping they can label themselves as the best team in the PWHL.

The top-seeded Montreal Victoire face off with the underdog Ottawa Charge in the third edition of the Walter Cup Final. The Victoire punched their ticket to the championship series after winning a playoff series for the first time, taking down the two-time Walter Cup champion Minnesota Frost in five games. The Charge is back in the final for the second straight year, vanquishing the Boston Fleet in four games.

Our ‘experts’ at Daily Faceoff – Scott Maxwell, Hunter Crowther and Tyler Kuehl – made their prognostications on what they think will happen in the Walter Cup Final. Who are you more surprised made it to the finals? Tyler: I might sound like a jackass, but Montreal. Were they the best team in the PWHL during the regular season?

Yes. However, given the team’s track record, faltering in the semifinals in the league’s first two years, and the fact they were facing the two-time defending Walter Cup champions spelled a recipe for disaster.

However, the big names came through in the clutch, Ann-Renee Desbiens barely got outplayed, and the Victoire finally won a playoff series. Does this make it their year? We’ll find out soon enough. Scott: Yeah, I’ll agree with Tyler here.

The Victoire are probably the best team in the league this season, but the Charge have shown us in the past how they can get to the Final, and with the Fleet being a similar team to them (flawed roster up front surrendering lots of shots with an elite goalie covering it up), it’s no surprise that Gwyneth Philips was enough to beat Boston. Montreal was up against Minnesota, who just have this feeling of inevitability around them in the playoffs.

When they found ways to hang on in the series, especially in Game 4, it felt like the Frost were going to win again. And when the game was delayed due to multiple Victoire players getting illnesses, that felt doubly so. So I’m certainly surprised that it didn’t end up that way, but I’m glad the Walter Cup will finally be in new hands this season.

Hunter: Despite appearing in last year’s Walter Cup Final, I’m more surprised the Charge were able to make it back this season. Yes, Philips was her usual dominant self throughout the first round, finishing the series with a .951 save percentage and looking just as impressive as she did last spring when she was named Ilana Kloss Playoff MVP.

But a lot of things needed to go right for Ottawa, and they needed more than the usual suspects of Brianne Jenner and Rebecca Leslie to produce offensively. Enter Fanuza Kadirova and Ronja Savolainen, who each scored in Games 3 and 4 and became difference makers when the Charge needed it most. Combine that with a near suffocation of the Fleet’s offense, and Ottawa paved themselves an impressive path back to the Final Which player has surprised you so far?

Hunter: I don’t know if I would say she’s “surprised” me, but I’ve been impressed with the play of Hayley Scamurra. She’s always been a reliable two-way player and was able to chip in offensively here and there throughout the regular season. But it feels like she made an impact on nearly every shift against the Frost, winning faceoffs and creating chances for herself and her teammates.

Tyler: I don’t know if I’ve just had my blinders on in the past, but that semifinal series against Boston really showed what Ronja Savolainen is capable of. She was put in plenty of tough situations in the four games, and made contributions at both ends of the rink. The Finnish defender was very active offensively, being credited with the game-winning goal in the crucial Game 3 win (though she had a little bit of help).

Three points in four games against one of the best defenses in the league was a welcome sight for the Charge. Scott: It’s Fanuza Kadirova for me. She had a solid first regular season in the PWHL this year, but has unlocked a whole other level to her game. That said, it shouldn’t be a surprise.

She’s thrived all season at creating chances in front of the net, and those are the types of players you need to create offense when defense tightens up in the playoffs. The Victoire are going to be much better at tightening up than the Fleet, so the Charge will need Kadirova to continue this in the Final if they want to win





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