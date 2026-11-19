Walmart reported solid third quarter sales gains, topped Wall Street profit and sales projections, and raised its annual guidance for the third time this year, though the outlook was more conservative than analysts expected.

Walmart reported solid third quarter sales gains as the retailer continues to attract a growing number of customers across the economic spectrum seeking to cut costs.

The company topped Wall Street profit and sales projections and raised its annual guidance for the third time this year. However, the outlook released Thursday was more conservative than industry analysts had expected. Comparable sales, which include digital channels and stores, rose 2.9%. That is better than last quarter's 2.6% increase, when Walmart reported its weakest comparable sales growth in six years.

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Walmart sales growth slows from last year

But it is still a slowdown from the 4.5% growth registered during the same period last year. Walmart is considered a barometer of consumer spending given its vast customer base. More than 150 million customers use its website or visit its stores every week, according to Walmart. Analysts look to the massive retailer for clues about what to expect from the industry as a whole during the critical holiday shopping season.

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Shoppers have remained resilient but have also grown more selective about what they buy. Many rely on retailers like Walmart as a one-stop shop for low-priced household goods, groceries and pharmaceuticals. Government data revealed that shoppers increased spending more slowly in October as Americans pulled back on a variety of purchases, from cars, clothing and furniture and even their own hobbies.

Retail sales rose 0.2% in October, down from a 0.8% gain in September, according to Commerce Department data released this week. Walmart has been hammering its low price message while refining its store label fashion brands like Scoop and Free Assembly. Walmart is also trying to increase subscriptions to its shipping programs. During the third quarter, Walmart launched a combined Walmart+ and Sam's Club Plus annual membership bundle for $120 per year.

Walmart captures wealthier consumer market share

The package saves shoppers nearly $100 compared to buying both plans separately, it said. Walmart, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, has begun to capture a larger share of wealthier consumers. The biggest gains in market share for Walmart have been coming from households with annual incomes over $100,000, the retailer has said. Walmart's quarterly net income was $4.94 billion, or 62 cents per share, in the three-month period ended Oct. 31.

Adjusted per-share results were 65 cents, higher than the 64 cents Wall Street had expected, according to FactSet. In the year-ago quarter, the company earned $6.14 billion, or 77 cents per share. Sales rose 5.2% to $188.8 billion in the latest quarter. Analysts were predicting $187.38 billion, according to FactSet.

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Medicare drug caps impact Walmart earnings

The company said that comparable sales were driven by groceries and general merchandise categories like furniture and toys. But the figure was once again hit by federal legislation that requires pharmacies to dispense some high-cost Medicare drugs at capped prices, the retailer said. For the full year, Walmart now projects earnings per share to be in the range of $2.84 to $2.89, up from the prior guidance of $2.80 to $2.87.

Sales should be up anywhere from 4.9% to 5.2%, up from the prior forecast of 4% to 5%. That would mean a forecast for sales in the range of $748.12 billion to $750.25 billion, according to FactSet.