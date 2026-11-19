Walmart reported better-than-expected third quarter profit and sales, raised its annual guidance for the third time this year, and continued to gain market share across income groups.

Walmart raised its annual outlook for the third time this year after reporting third quarter sales gains and topping Wall Street projections. The retailer continues to attract a growing number of customers across the economic spectrum who are seeking to cut costs amid rising prices.

The company also said its biggest market share gains are coming from households with annual incomes over $100,000. Comparable sales, which include digital channels and stores, rose 2.9 per cent in the quarter. That is better than last quarter's 2.6 per cent increase, which was Walmart's weakest comparable sales growth in six years. It is still a slowdown from the 4.5 per cent growth registered during the same period last year.

Also read Walmart earnings expected to show market share gains as US customers remain under pressure

Shares rose nearly one per cent before the opening bell Thursday. We delivered strong results, growing our core business and gaining market share, Walmart CEO John Furner said in prepared remarks. Walmart is considered a barometer of consumer spending given its vast customer base. More than 150 million customers use its website or visit its stores every week, according to Walmart.

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Walmart Boosts Holiday Outlook Amid Strong Sales

Analysts look to the massive retailer for clues about what to expect from the industry during the critical holiday shopping season. Consumers in the U.S. have remained resilient in the face of painful inflation, but they have also grown more selective about what they buy. Many rely on retailers like Walmart as a one-stop shop for low-priced household goods, groceries and pharmaceuticals.

The latest U.S. retail sales data revealed that shoppers increased spending more slowly in October as Americans pulled back on a variety of purchases, from cars, clothing and furniture and even their own hobbies. Retail sales rose 0.2 per cent in October, down from a 0.8 per cent gain in September, according to Commerce Department data released this week. Walmart has been hammering its low price message while refining its store label fashion brands like Scoop and Free Assembly.

Walmart is also trying to increase subscriptions to its shipping programs. During the third quarter, Walmart launched a combined Walmart+ and Sam's Club Plus annual membership bundle for US$120 per year. The package saves shoppers nearly $100 compared to buying both plans separately, it said. Walmart's quarterly net income was $4.94 billion, or 62 cents per share, in the three-month period ended Oct. 31.

Walmart Earnings Beat Wall Street Expectations

Adjusted per-share results were 65 cents, higher than the 64 cents Wall Street had expected, according to FactSet. In the year-ago quarter, the company earned $6.14 billion, or 77 cents per share. Sales rose 5.2 per cent to $188.8 billion in the latest quarter. Analysts were predicting $187.38 billion, according to FactSet.

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The company said comparable sales were driven by groceries and general merchandise categories like furniture and toys. But the figure was once again hit by federal legislation that requires pharmacies to dispense some high-cost Medicare drugs at capped prices, the retailer said. Global e-commerce sales rose 17 per cent, while U.S. e-commerce sales increased 23 per cent during the latest quarter.

Walmart said more than 80 per cent of U.S. e-commerce orders are being fulfilled from stores, including its third party marketplace orders. For the full year, Walmart now projects earnings per share to be in the range of $2.84 to $2.89, up from the prior guidance of $2.80 to $2.87. Sales should be up anywhere from 4.9 per cent to 5.2 per cent, up from the prior forecast of four to five per cent.

Walmart Revises Full Year Financial Guidance Up

That would mean a forecast for sales in the range of $748.12 billion to $750.25 billion, according to FactSet. Analysts expected $2.89 per share and sales of $752.68 billion for the year, according to FactSet.