The $114 million Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing in Agoura Hills begins serving animals early, aiming to connect the Santa Monica Mountains and save threatened mountain lions.

Beth Pratt stood atop the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing in Agoura Hills, Calif., listening to the sounds of birdsong rising above the noise of one of the busiest freeways in the United States. The bridge, spanning U.S. 101 and a feeder road approximately 35 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles, is already hosting wildlife well before its official Dec. 2 opening ceremony. Pratt, president of the nonprofit Wildlife Crossing Fund and a key leader on the project, expressed joy at hearing nature reclaim the space above the traffic.

Early Wildlife Adoption of the New Structure

Motion-sensor cameras captured a lone coyote two weeks prior to the event, marking the first confirmed mammal to traverse the safe passage. Shortly after, three juvenile coyotes were filmed playing in the brush beneath the 10-foot sound-dampening walls that line the span. These early visits indicate that animals are using the structure despite the lack of formal ribbon-cutting celebrations, proving the effectiveness of the design in integrating with the natural environment.

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Project Details and Funding Breakdown

The bridge, known as the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing, stretches 1,250 feet in two sections over the roadways. It features a landscape indistinguishable from the surrounding hillsides, providing a safe route for animals hemmed in by urban sprawl to reach the Santa Monica Mountains. The project was named for the late philanthropist whose foundation donated $25 million toward the $114 million total budget. Initial costs were estimated at $92 million, with the final price covered by donations from 6,000 public members, nonprofit grants, and state conservation funds.

The Legacy of P-22 and Genetic Diversity

Pratt emphasized that the true opening will occur when a mountain lion, a species listed as threatened in California, utilizes the crossing. The campaign was heavily influenced by P-22, a cougar who lived in Los Angeles before his euthanasia in 2022 after likely being hit by a vehicle. His story highlighted the dangers of shrinking genetic diversity and road mortality for wild animals trapped by development. Scientists tracking GPS-collared mountain lions found that roadways confined them to isolated mountain ranges along the Malibu coast and across to Griffith Park.

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Impact on Traffic and Conservation Goals

About 300,000 cars travel this stretch of U.S. 101 in Agoura Hills daily, a small city surrounded by protected wildland that the crossing connects. Fencing along the freeway funnels animals directly to the overpass, reducing collisions and allowing safe movement. The University of California, Davis, reported that at least 780 mountain lions, or 18% of the state's population, are killed by vehicles each year. Pratt hopes to eventually erect a statue of P-22 on the side of the bridge to honor the animal that symbolized the need for such infrastructure.

Ecological Success and Future Plans

Anthony Deascentis, a field inspector for the California Department of Transportation, noted the presence of diverse species like the orb-weaver spider and bees enjoying the native plants on the structure. This ecological success supports broader conservation efforts, including a planned wildlife bridge in the Mojave Desert for bighorn sheep. Pratt, who wore a shirt with an image of P-22 during the tour, believes this project will spur the construction of more crossings across California and the nation to mitigate the effects of urban expansion on wildlife populations.