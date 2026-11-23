Major US indexes drop as Nvidia and Anthropic lead losses. Consumer sentiment rises despite market correction fears and AI sector volatility.

Major U.S. stock indexes suffered significant losses on Friday, November 23, 2026, driven by a sharp sell-off in the technology sector. The Nasdaq composite slumped 5.3%, pulling the market into negative territory for the year, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.9%. This downturn pushed the S&P 500 into a professional investor-defined correction, marking its first decline of more than 10% since hitting an all-time high on October 6, 2026.

Major Indexes Record Deep Losses

The broader market decline was heavily influenced by tech stocks, which bore the brunt of the selling pressure. Nvidia, Micron Technology, Broadcom, and Advanced Micro Devices all saw substantial drops. Other companies tied to the artificial intelligence infrastructure buildout also tanked, including optical products manufacturer Corning and energy provider Bloom Energy. International markets mirrored this turbulence, with South Korea's Kospi falling 5.8% to 4,586.80. Shares in Samsung Electronics Corp. lost 5.5%, while SK Hynix fell 4.9%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.1% lower to 8,589.10.

Also read Wall Street Asks What Can Save AI Trade After Anthropic Wipeout

Anthropic Plummets Post-IPO Debut

Anthropic, the AI lab that launched its public stock debut on Thursday, saw its momentum collapse on Friday. The stock tumbled 8.5% to close at $88.91, representing a roughly 23% decline from its brief peak of $115.10 set the previous day. Despite the drop, the shares remained above their initial public offering price of $83 per share. The company was valued at more than $2 trillion at one point during its offering, making it the biggest public stock offering ever recorded. The maker of the Claude AI tool struggled to maintain its early success as the wider tech sector faded.

Nvidia Stock Faces Leadership Scrutiny

Nvidia, widely considered the poster child for the artificial intelligence boom, fell 14% on Friday. This marked the ninth day of declines for the chip giant in the past ten trading days. The stock has been under pressure due to anxiety regarding the strength of the AI buildout and recent leadership turmoil. Following the sudden downfall of its former CEO and co-founder, Jensen Huang, the company faced intense scrutiny. Since the scandal erupted earlier in the month, Nvidia's stock has dropped more than 30%.

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Consumer Sentiment Defies Market Turmoil

Despite the souring mood in financial markets, sentiment among U.S. consumers appears to be brightening. The University of Michigan's latest index of consumer sentiment rose sharply compared to October, coming in slightly ahead of economists' expectations. Consumers reported relief from easing gas prices and improved expectations for business conditions. This positive shift contrasts with the dynamic seen earlier in the year, suggesting a divergence between market performance and household economic confidence.

Energy Prices and Future Outlook

In early Monday trading, November 23, 2026, futures contracts for the S&P 500 were up 1.9%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 1.6%. These gains followed the previous day's correction, which professional investors noted had not occurred since March 2025. That previous correction was triggered by trade war concerns under the Trump administration. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil lost 0.5% to $92.10 per barrel, and U.S. benchmark crude oil slipped 0.3% to $83.13 per barrel. Dealers at Hana Bank in Seoul monitored the Korea Composite Stock Price Index and foreign exchange rates between the U.S. dollar and South Korean won as markets navigated this volatile period.