Wall Street Rallies After AI Selloff as Midterm Results Spark Regulation Fears

US stocks rebounded Friday after a massive AI-driven selloff, but global markets slumped as Democratic election wins raised fears of tighter AI regulations. Strong jobs data and safe-haven flows also shaped market moves.

Wall Street stocks staged a relief rally on Friday, recovering some ground after trillions of dollars in global market value were wiped out over fears that Democratic election victories this week would bring tighter US regulations for the AI industry.

The S&P 500 rose 0.61 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.1 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down 0.08 per cent. All three indexes were still on track for weekly losses following a brutal selloff in the prior session. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index jumped four per cent after slumping to its biggest one-day drop since April 2025.

Also read Wall Street Peers Into Abyss of AI Trade as Midterms Expose Risk

Nvidia and Chipmakers Reclaim Losses

Nvidia rose four per cent, recovering from its worst day since January 2025, when the emergence of low-cost Chinese AI model DeepSeek hammered markets. Other chipmakers including AMD, Intel, Broadcom and Micron Technology gained between two and 10 per cent. Elon Musk's Tesla and SpaceX rose five per cent and seven per cent respectively after earlier weekly losses. Technology, communication services and consumer discretionary stocks drove the gains.

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Gerry Sparrow, president and portfolio manager at Sparrow Capital Management, said most of the AI buildout disruption will probably not occur, but uncertainty over the change from Republican to Democratic leadership at federal, state and local levels is causing investors to rethink expectations. He added that volatility around elections or any political event, whether war or terrorist attack, will always disrupt the market.

Texas Governor Plans New AI Rules

Texas Democratic governor-elect Gina Hinojosa said on Thursday that the state, which already hosts a large share of US data centres, will introduce new laws to protect local communities from further mass buildup. The jitters are hitting an AI trade already under pressure from fears that the massive cost of data centres and other infrastructure will limit future returns, spurring margin calls and spooking retail investors and hedge funds alike.

The bounce on Wall Street contrasted sharply with market action elsewhere. Europe's STOXX 600 lost 1.36 per cent. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's benchmark both slumped about six per cent. For the Nikkei, it was the biggest one-day drop since US President Donald Trump's Liberation Day trade tariff panic of April 2025.

Asian Stocks See Sharp Declines

Taiwan's benchmark plunged more than eight per cent at one point before cutting losses as authorities scrambled to stem the selling. The MSCI All-World index fell 0.28 per cent, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost nearly three per cent. The strain on equities drove safe-haven flows into the US dollar, Japanese yen and Swiss franc, although the rally in government bonds took a breather.

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The yield on the benchmark US 10-year Treasury note ticked up to 4.86 per cent, having dropped to its lowest level since September 9 overnight. US nonfarm payrolls, usually one of the most focused-on pieces of data but largely overshadowed by the tech drama, showed a stronger-than-expected 165,000 pickup in jobs. An anticipated slowdown in annual wage growth to below three per cent for the first time in nearly 5-1/2 years did not materialize, coming in at 3.1 per cent.

Oil Prices Edge Toward $100 Barrel

Brent crude prices tiptoed back up towards US$100 a barrel but remained set for their biggest weekly drop since 2020 on hopes the midterm results might prompt Trump to de-escalate the Iran war. Spot gold fell 0.80 per cent to $4,055.09. Separately, protesters broke into a Microsoft data centre site in Amsterdam as Europe's backlash against AI infrastructure spreads.

The incident underscores growing public resistance to the rapid expansion of data centres, which are critical to the AI boom but face opposition over local community and environmental concerns.