Wall Street Soars to Records, Awaits Fed Decision

US stock market reaches new highs, driven by investor optimism and anticipation of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut. However, concerns remain about potential disappointment and the impact of upcoming economic data.

Wall Street surged to fresh records on Monday, signaling investors' confidence in the ongoing stock rally despite concerns about overvaluation. The S&P 500 gained 0.5%, surpassing its previous all-time high set last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 49 points, or 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.9%, reaching its own record high. Tesla spearheaded the advance, rising 3.

6% after Elon Musk purchased roughly US$1 billion worth of stock through a trust, potentially signaling his faith in the electric vehicle company's future. Alphabet was the primary driver behind the S&P 500's upward momentum, soaring 4.5% to lift the total value of Google's parent company above $3 trillion, placing it among the select few companies on Wall Street with that valuation. \However, the major focus this week lies on the U.S. Federal Reserve's announcement on interest rates, due Wednesday. A unanimous expectation exists for the first rate cut of the year, potentially stimulating the slowing job market. Stocks have already rallied on the anticipation of this cut, but concerns remain about potential disappointment if the Fed doesn't slash rates as aggressively as traders predict. Consequently, more emphasis will be placed on what Fed Chair Jerome Powell says during his press conference following the decision than on the decision itself. The Fed will also release its latest economic projections, which could spark further volatility. \The Fed remains wary of potential inflation surges driven by President Donald Trump's tariffs. Lower interest rates could exacerbate inflation, which has already proven challenging to bring under the Fed's 2% target. Another threat to Wall Street is a significant slowdown in the job market, potentially triggering a recession and leading to a sharp decline in corporate profits, overshadowing the immediate benefits of lower interest rates. Meanwhile, Trump has persistently demanded interest rate cuts, frequently criticizing Powell and attempting to remove one of the Fed's governors. In China, Nvidia faced scrutiny for alleged violation of antimonopoly laws, though no immediate punishment was mentioned. The company's share price edged down slightly, indicating investor unease about the regulatory probe. \Beyond these noteworthy developments, Intel rose 2.9% after trimming its expense forecast for the year, following the sale of a stake in its Altera business. Hain Celestial, on the other hand, experienced a 24.7% drop after reporting a larger loss for its latest quarter. Alaska Air Group lost 6.7% due to challenges from high fuel costs and operational disruptions, while embracing positive airfare trends driven by premium seat demand. Overall, the S&P 500 gained 30.99 points to 6,615.28, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 49.23 to 45,883.45, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 207.65 to 22,348.75. Treasury yields continued their downward trend, reflecting expectations for rate cuts from the Fed. The week ahead is filled with crucial economic data, including Tuesday's retail sales figures, which will provide further insights into consumer spending and the overall health of the economy.





