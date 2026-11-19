Anthropic's $81 billion IPO, the biggest ever, lifts AI-related shares and helps the S&P 500 break a five-day losing streak.

NEW YORK - Buzz around Anthropic's blockbuster debut on Wall Street is juicing up beaten-down stocks tied to artificial intelligence Thursday and helping the U.S. market recover some of its recent slide.

The S&P 500 rallied 1.2 per cent and is on track to break a five-day losing streak, its longest since June. The renewed excitement for AI-related stocks has the Nasdaq composite up two per cent, as of 9:35 a.m. Eastern time, while other kinds of stocks are more mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 201 points, or 0.4 per cent.

Also read Anthropic clinches biggest IPO ever with US$81 billion offering

Stocks tied to the AI industry have been swinging sharply on worries their prices shot too high in the frenzy around the technology and were bound to deflate. Anthropic's initial public offering of stock was supposed to offer a defining moment, one that shows how much faith remains on a more skeptical Wall Street about the AI revolution. For now, the answer appears to be plenty.

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Anthropic Secures Record AI IPO Valuation

Anthropic clinched the biggest IPO ever with a US$81 billion offering, according to BNN Bloomberg. The company behind the Claude AI chatbot sold its stock at a price of US$83 each in its IPO. It netted more than the $70 to $78 that it earlier thought it could get. Its stock is set to begin trading on the Nasdaq later in the day.

That strong demand helped lift prices across the industry, which have recently been giving back much of their earlier, yearslong surges. Micron Technology, whose sales of memory for computers have soared because of the AI boom, rose 6.1 per cent. CoreWeave, a company that buys AI chips and rents out access to them to customers over the cloud, gained eight per cent. Even Nvidia rose.

It climbed 3.7 per cent toward its first gain in six days. The chip company has been the face of the AI boom, and its stock has struggled with worries that have been dogging the entire industry. At first it was the longstanding criticism that AI stocks had gone into a bubble after shooting so high, along with doubts that AI could produce enough profit and productivity to make all the investments in AI data centres worth it.

Nvidia Stock Faces Multiple Industry Headwinds

Then it was worries that high interest rates would mean less borrowed money to fund the industry's growth. Then came this month's sweeping victories for Democrats in the U.S. midterm elections, which raised concerns about more regulation for AI. Most recently, it was the sudden resignation of Jensen Huang as Nvidia's CEO. He had been one of AI's biggest evangelists and helped build interest in the industry while also using some of Nvidia's massive profits to further fund its growth.

Outside of the strong demand for Anthropic's stock, the AI industry received other encouraging signals. Palo Alto Networks climbed 7.9 per cent after the AI cybersecurity company topped analysts' expectations for profit and revenue in the latest quarter. It also agreed to buy Applied Compute, a platform for post-training and inference of open-weight AI models, to help customers adopt AI securely in an all-stock deal valued at $4.5 billion.

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Everpure, a company that helps businesses manage and store their data, said its revenue jumped 51 per cent last quarter from a year earlier in part because of AI-related offerings. That was more than analysts expected, as was its profit for the quarter. Everpure's stock rose 7.9 per cent. Outside of tech, the action was more mixed on Wall Street.

Retail Giants Walmart and Williams-Sonoma Decline

More stocks fell within the S&P 500 than rose. Walmart sank 2.5 per cent even though it reported profit and revenue for the latest quarter that edged past analysts' expectations. Williams-Sonoma dropped 5.8 per cent after the retailer reported revenue that was just below Wall Street's forecast. Separately, Health Canada approved Eli Lilly's GLP-1 pill for weight loss, and a cyberattack using artificial intelligence targeted the EU in October, an official said.

Democrats are probing whether a Trump official helped Cantor avoid Nvidia losses, according to the Financial Times. These developments add to the mix of news affecting market sentiment. In stock markets abroad, Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.7 per cent. Helping to lead the way was SoftBank Group, which climbed 4.6 per cent.

It was an early investor in OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT and competitor to Anthropic. South Korea's Kospi climbed 1.4 per cent thanks to strength for its stocks tied to the AI boom, but indexes were weaker elsewhere in Asia and in Europe. In the bond market, Treasury yields edged higher as oil prices regained some of their losses from earlier in the week. The price for a barrel of Brent crude oil rose 1.4 per cent to $93.27.

That helped the yield on the 10-year Treasury tick up to 5.09 per cent from 5.07 per cent late Wednesday. Yields rose even though a couple reports on the U.S. economy came in below economists' expectations. One said slightly more U.S. workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, though the number remains relatively low compared with history. Another said manufacturing growth in the mid-Atlantic region is slowing by more than economists expected. __ AP Business Writer Chan Ho-him contributed. By Stan Choe