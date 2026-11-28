Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang attempts to steady markets, but deep divisions emerge between bullish forecasts and bearish warnings citing AI revenue gaps and historical parallels to past tech busts.

Wall Street investors are grappling with a stark contrast in market sentiment as Jensen Huang, the chief executive officer of Nvidia Corp, attempted to stabilize investor confidence following a volatile period. Despite the high-profile efforts to reassure the market, the broader economic picture remains fraught with uncertainty, particularly regarding the sustainability of the artificial intelligence sector. The benchmark S&P 500 index of large U.S. stocks has suffered a decline of 3 per cent over the past six months, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index has experienced a steeper drop of 9.5 per cent. These figures underscore the tension between short-term corporate maneuvers and long-term market health.

Bearish Outlooks Highlight Historical Tech Bust Parallels

Historical data suggests that current market optimism may be misplaced, drawing direct comparisons to past technology sector collapses that resulted in prolonged periods of stagnation. Investors who purchased stocks at the peak of the 1969 go-go era, including shares in Xerox and Polaroid, found themselves locked into positions that yielded zero real-term returns for more than a decade. It was not until 1982, more than a decade later, that the S&P 500 finally surpassed its late 1960s levels when adjusted for inflation. This historical precedent serves as a cautionary tale for modern investors who may be underestimating the risk of a similar structural downturn in the current technology-driven economy.

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The dot-com bubble collapse beginning in early 2000 offers an even more recent and brutal example of what can happen when market enthusiasm outpaces economic reality. The S&P 500 plummeted by 49.1 per cent from its peak on March 24, 2000, to its trough on October 9, 2002. Although recovery began in 2003, the index did not regain its early 2000 levels until 2007, illustrating that even brief-looking bubbles can result in seven-year round trips that devastate long-term portfolios. These historical patterns of modest initial drawdowns followed by limited rebounds and further declines suggest that current market corrections may not be as transient as some analysts claim.

Bullish Forecasts Contrast With Unsustainable AI Economics

Despite these historical warnings, major financial institutions continue to project robust growth, creating a significant divergence in professional market analysis. Strategists at Goldman Sachs maintain that the S&P 500 is positioned to deliver a total return of 18 per cent by the end of next year, relying on the strength of large-cap stability. Similarly, Morgan Stanley analysts are even more optimistic, forecasting that the S&P 500 will reach 8,700 by the end of 2027, representing a gain of roughly 20 per cent from current levels. These projections are largely based on the argument that the current AI boom is fundamentally different from the dot-com era, driven by profitable giants like Alphabet Inc and Microsoft Corp rather than unprofitable startups.

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However, a critical examination of the underlying financial mechanics reveals significant vulnerabilities that contradict these bullish narratives. To justify the trillions of dollars currently being invested in artificial intelligence infrastructure, companies would need to generate between US$2.4 trillion and US$3 trillion in incremental AI revenues annually. This target is more than five times the current revenue levels, presenting a mathematical challenge that few companies are currently equipped to meet. The gap between current spending habits and realistic revenue generation creates a precarious financial environment where expectations are rapidly outpacing economic fundamentals.

Nvidia Lending Practices Raise Systemic Risk Concerns

The financial ecosystem surrounding artificial intelligence is further complicated by controversial lending practices employed by key industry players, particularly Nvidia Corp. The company has become known as the central bank of AI, frequently lending money to customers or taking equity stakes in their businesses to facilitate hardware purchases. This practice raises serious questions about the integrity of reported sales figures, as it resembles a vendor artificially inflating demand through sweetheart loans rather than organic market growth. Critics argue that this circular financing model creates an unstable foundation where a slowdown in AI spending could unravel these cozy arrangements and trigger widespread financial distress.

Compounding these sector-specific risks is the broader macroeconomic instability driven by an unprecedented shift in how U.S. economic output is distributed. The profit share of the U.S. economy has soared to its highest level in nearly a century, meaning a disproportionate amount of wealth is flowing to corporate coffers rather than workers in the form of wages. This distribution model is widely considered inherently unstable, as it inevitably leads to pressure from both workers demanding fairer compensation and the federal government seeking to address large deficits through tax increases. Any regulatory or wage adjustments would likely squeeze corporate profits, further undermining the stock valuations that have driven recent market gains.

Expert Divergence Signals Heightened Market Fragility

The stark contrast between bullish institutional forecasts and bearish expert warnings highlights the deepening divide in market analysis and the potential for significant volatility. Thomas Mathews of Capital Economics has adjusted his end-2027 forecast for the S&P 500 to 6,500, noting that the market trough could occur much sooner and be deeper than previously anticipated. His assessment comes amid growing concerns that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in the coming months, which would further strain highly leveraged technology companies and reduce the present value of future earnings. These monetary policy shifts could exacerbate the existing weaknesses in the current market structure.

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Even more alarmingly, Joachim Klement, a market strategist at Panmure Liberum, has advised clients to cut risk exposure and declared that he is selling all the stocks he holds personally. This radical move by a prominent industry professional underscores the level of concern among those who closely monitor market indicators, standing in sharp contrast to the continued optimism displayed by firms like Goldman Sachs. The presence of such divergent views within the financial community suggests that the market is currently priced for perfection, leaving little room for error as economic conditions and regulatory landscapes continue to evolve.