Wall Street Chip Stocks Plunge As Bond Yields Spike And AI Rally Falters

Semiconductor stocks lost over $650 billion as rising bond yields triggered a sharp reversal in the AI trade, marking the sector's worst weekly performance since April 2025.

Wall Street experienced a dramatic shift in market sentiment by Friday as the bond market turned aggressively against the artificial intelligence trade, causing semiconductor stocks to shed more than $650 billion in total market value over a two-day period. This steep decline marked the end of the sector's best weekly performance since August, as the rapid rise in Treasury yields dismantled the momentum that had propelled chip makers to new highs earlier in the week. The PHLX Semiconductor Index, which had previously beaten the broader market by nearly eight percentage points since its October 6 record high, faced its harshest correction in over a year, signaling a potential structural change in investor confidence regarding high-growth technology assets.

Semiconductor Market Collapse Details

The PHLX Semiconductor Index suffered its worst week since April 2025, extending its losing streak to six consecutive weeks, which represents the longest period of weekly declines for the benchmark since 2012. From the close on Wednesday through Friday, a basket of 62 major chip stocks tracked by Yahoo Finance lost an staggering $650 billion in market capitalization, with only three companies in the group managing to post gains. The broader market context highlights the severity of this drawdown, as the index erased approximately $570 billion in value as investors reassessed the sustainability of the artificial intelligence boom while simultaneously weighing competing macroeconomic pressures.

Also read Nvidia CFO solid pick for interim CFO, but company outlook is clouded, Wall Street says

Technical charts illustrate exactly where the recent rebound ran out of steam, showing the index stalling significantly before it could reclaim its 200-day moving average. Although the index had bounced off its November 5 low near the 9,000 level, it encountered strong resistance before reaching the 11,100 to 11,200 zone that had previously served as a reliable floor between May and October. This technical failure suggests that the buying pressure was insufficient to overcome the selling pressure generated by shifting interest rate expectations, leaving the sector vulnerable to further downside volatility if the bond market continues to dictate equity flows.

Bond Yields And Federal Reserve Impact

The primary catalyst for this equity sell-off was a sharp and synchronized rise in bond yields across the Treasury curve, which occurred on all three days that semiconductor stocks were in decline. The 10-year Treasury yield jumped approximately 30 basis points to settle near 5.15%, while the 5-year yield climbed about 33 basis points, marking the largest weekly rises for both benchmarks since April 2025. These rising borrowing costs directly impact the valuation of growth-oriented technology companies, as higher discount rates reduce the present value of future cash flows, thereby making high-multiple stocks like artificial intelligence chip manufacturers less attractive to institutional investors.

Advertisement

Investor positioning regarding monetary policy has shifted dramatically in response to these yield movements, with the Federal Reserve now expected to tighten policy further. Polymarket odds of a December 9 rate increase fell to approximately 66% following the November 5 market rout, but by Friday, those odds surged to about 98%, with the probability of a half-point move rising to 10%. Futures markets now price in approximately two quarter-point rate hikes by March 2027, a significant increase from just one hike anticipated in the immediate aftermath of the initial crash, indicating that traders are fully aligning with a hawkish central bank stance.

Analyst Perspectives And Market Outlook

Market analysts and research firms are closely monitoring the divergence between equity weakness and fixed income strength, with some suggesting that the new financial environment may present distinct opportunities despite the current pain. In a recent note highlighting the views of its president, Jens Nordvig, Vanda Research summarized the evolving landscape by stating that while it is a different world, it arguably offers more opportunity for those who can adapt to the higher cost of capital. The firm noted that internal artificial intelligence tools were utilized to analyze interview transcripts and research data, although human editors reviewed and fact-checked the final publication to ensure accuracy.

The immediate consequence for the technology sector is a reevaluation of valuation models that had previously assumed persistently low interest rates would continue to support explosive growth in the artificial intelligence space. With bond yields firmly anchored at multi-year highs, the cost of financing expansion for chip manufacturers has increased, potentially compressing profit margins and slowing capital expenditure plans. As the market digests these macroeconomic realities, investors are likely to become more selective, favoring companies with proven earnings power over speculative growth stories until the bond market stabilizes and provides a clearer signal regarding the path of future monetary policy.