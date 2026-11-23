Nvidia's board unanimously reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO 11 days after he stepped down over extramarital affairs, sparking a 30% stock surge. Huang faces ongoing investigations and upcoming congressional testimony.

Nvidia's board voted unanimously on Monday to reinstate Jensen Huang as president, CEO and board member, just 11 days after he stepped down from the company he co-founded.

Nvidia Shares Soar After Huang Return

The announcement sent Nvidia shares soaring roughly 30 per cent, with the stock up as much as 32% at one point. Huang had resigned earlier this month after reports of at least two extramarital affairs, one with a woman whom U.S. intelligence believes is a Chinese spy. Nvidia makes advanced microchips essential for artificial intelligence infrastructure, and the relationship sparked major national security concerns.

Also read Nvidia Board Reinstates Jensen Huang As President, CEO, Board Director After Scandal

The board's decision drew immediate reactions from Wall Street analysts, many of whom had downgraded the stock during Huang's absence. Bernstein's Stacy Rasgon and his team, who had downgraded Nvidia to Neutral just 11 days ago, quickly rerated the stock as a Buy following the announcement.

"As we remain positive on AI buildout fundamentals, and with Jensen back in the seat, we upgrade today back to Buy (as his exit was the primary reason for the downgrade)," Rasgon wrote. He maintained a $200 price target, noting ongoing investigations may limit Nvidia's multiple for now. Despite the upgrade, Rasgon questioned the board's handling of the situation.

"While we are happy to have Jensen back, the on-again-off-again response from the board is, frankly, clown-like," the analysts added, questioning what this says about how the board makes other decisions. Yorkville's Dan Ives, who has maintained a Buy rating on the stock, said Monday that the firm believes Nvidia stock should be valued at $300 with Huang back.

However, the analysts kept $225 as the price target, saying they're looking for a resolution of the board's investigation.

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"The path to closing the price gap runs through the committee's conclusion, a clean read on the export probe, and a 4Q print delivered by a CEO whose tenure is no longer a topic on the earnings call," Ives wrote. KeyBank analyst John Vinh stated that while Huang's reinstatement is a "significantly positive development," the firm retains a Sector Weight, or Neutral, rating and awaits further clarification on the board's ongoing investigation and the SEC accounting inquiry before revisiting its rating.

Analysts Praise Huang Reinstatement Move

Stifel analyst Ruben Roy reiterated a Buy rating and maintained a $225 price target, noting that while Huang's return removes key-person risk, the ongoing investigations remain a potential overhang on the shares. Several other analysts echoed the sentiment that a major overhang has been cleared, even as governance questions remain. Citi analyst Atif Malik issued a Buy rating and raised the firm's price target to $240.

"In our view, the reinstatement removes the key overhang created by the CEO transition," Malik wrote, noting that while Huang's return "restores continuity across NVDA's product roadmap," uncertainty remains around the scrutiny into Huang's relationships. "That said, we would view clean resolutions of these concerns as a further catalyst," Malik added.

Analyst Tristan Gerra noted that while Baird retained its Neutral rating, "near-term the stock has over-corrected and we expect a rerating towards our price target driven by the return of Mr. Huang as CEO.

" Antoine Chkaiban, New Street Research analyst, expressed continued optimism. "I am still a buyer of Nvidia today," he said on Sozzi Unleashed. "I think there's still plenty of upside with the stock. It's still very cheap.

You know we have Nvidia generating 25 bucks of earnings in 2028. So the stock is still trading below ten times that. And I think there's plenty of upside.

" The rebound is good news for Canadian investors as the stock is included in many exchange-traded funds and mutual funds that sit in RRSPs, TFSAs and other investment accounts. "Anybody who has anything that is invested in the United States likely owns Nvidia. It's one of the highest weighted stocks in the United States," said Colin Cieszynski, portfolio manager and chief market strategist with SIA Wealth Management.

"It was quite a turnaround for the stock. And I think it came at a very opportune moment as well," Cieszynski said.

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"To a certain extent, the shares would probably have bounced back a little bit today. But I think this announcement led to this explosive rebound that we've seen.

" Nvidia's board chair Harvey C. Jones addressed the national security concerns in a statement. "The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers," Jones said. "We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the Company.

Trump Pressures Board For Huang Return

" Jones continued: "In the process of reaching its decision, the Board received input from senior levels of the United States government, and based on that input, the Board is confident that Mr. Huang's reinstatement poses no national security risk. " Just last week Jones told investors the board did not intend to reinstate him. President Donald Trump, who counts Huang as a close friend, said he spoke to the board and "convinced" them to reinstate Huang.

Trump has spent the last 10 days pushing Nvidia's board to reinstate him.

"The investigation showed he had bad judgement, having to do with somewhat unrelated incidents, but he did nothing wrong," Trump told CNBC on Monday. The decision has drawn bipartisan criticism, with some U.S. lawmakers accusing Trump of prioritizing the stock market over national security.

"The President is selling out our national security to keep the stock market high," Democratic Sen. Ruben Gallego wrote on social media. Republican Sen. John Curtis wrote that he has many questions about the investigation and the board's decision.

"Who in our government weighed in? What did they tell the board? And on what basis did the board conclude there was no risk?

" Richard Powers, who teaches corporate governance at the University of Toronto, criticized the board's decision. "I see it as a ridiculous decision that the board made," Powers said. "I don't understand it at all. No one is irreplaceable.

And the board did not have a succession plan. There was their first failure.

Huang Faces Upcoming Government Hearings

" Huang still faces investigations from both the government and the company itself. He is scheduled to appear for closed-door, transcribed interviews on Dec. 1 before three House committees, including the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the House Select Committee on China and the House Intelligence Committee. He is also expected to testify at an open hearing of the Senate Banking Committee on Dec. 3.