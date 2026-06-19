Wales Announces 2023 Commonwealth Games Team

Wales has announced its 2023 Commonwealth Games team, featuring 114 athletes competing across 10 different sports. The team includes Olympic champions Emma Finucane and Matt Richards, former world indoor champion Jeremiah Azu, and Paralympic sprinter Olivia Breen.

Wales has announced its 2023 Commonwealth Games team, featuring 114 athletes competing across 10 different sports. The team includes Olympic champions Emma Finucane and Matt Richards , former world indoor champion Jeremiah Azu , and Paralympic sprinter Olivia Breen .

The team will compete in Glasgow between 23 July and 2 August. Wales' squads for netball and 3x3 wheelchair basketball are yet to be finalised. The team includes a mix of experienced athletes and newcomers, with ages ranging from 16 to 73 years old. Team Wales' chef de mission Gethin Jones said, 'This group represents the very best of Welsh sport - dedicated, ambitious and proud to wear the red jersey.

' Former Wales and British and Irish Lions fly-half Gareth Davies was appointed Chair of Team Wales in April 2023. He said, 'Announcing the team is always a proud moment, not just for the athletes, but for everyone involved in making this journey possible.

' Wales' athletes have been working hard to prepare for the Games, with some competing in their first Commonwealth Games. The team includes Ruby Evans, who became the first Welsh athlete in more than fifty years to win the all-around title at the British Artistic Gymnastics Championships in March. Artistic Gymnastics will feature 10 athletes, including Ruby Evans. Adele Nicoll will compete in shot put, just four months after representing Team GB in Bobsleigh at the Winter Olympics in Italy.

The team also includes Commonwealth pedigree athletes, such as 2022 champions Aled Sion Davies and Olivia Breen, plus bronze medallist Harrison Walsh. 1500m runner Jake Heyward, who ran his first competitive race in almost four years in May, will make his Commonwealth return after a fifth-place finish in 2022. Other athletes competing in track and field include Abigail Pawlett, Adele Nicoll, Aled Davies, Amber Simpson, Ava Lloyd, Bree Cronin, Cari Hughes, Charlotte Henrich, Ellie Bowen, Funmi Oduwaiye, Harrison Walsh, Isabelle Boffey, Jake Heyward, Jeremiah Azu, Justin Davies, Melissa Courtney-Bryant, Olivia Breen, Thomas Walley.

Daniel Salmon will look to defend his men's pairs title from four years ago alongside Ross Owen who will also compete in singles. In Para-bowls, Julie Thomas will compete alongside Steffan James and directors James Jones and John Wilson. Rosie Eccles competes in her third Commonwealth Games having won a silver medal in 2018 and gold in 2022. Owain Harris-Allan was 18 when he won bronze four years ago and wants to be 'top' of the podium this time around.

Retired Olympian Natalie Powell, now Commonwealth Games performance coach at Welsh Judo, has named eight judokas to take to Glasgow, where she won gold in 2014. Ashleigh Barnikel is the only one of the eight who competed in Birmingham four years ago, where she finished outside the medals. Olympic gold medallists Matt Richards and Kieran Bird are part of Wales' team of 21 swimmers.

Rhys Darbey was just 17 when he won Paralympic gold and silver in Paris 2024, while 19 year-old Ela Letton-Jones won silver in the Para-swimming World Championships in October. Wales will take 19 athletes to compete in track cycling and Para-track cycling. Now eight years on, with three children together, they return to Team Wales. Emma Finucane won two bronze medals four years ago, but now has Olympic and World gold medals to her name.

Anna Morris, Carys Lloyd, Ciara Oliva, Emma Finucane, Ioan Hepburn, James Ball, Jessica Roberts, Jonah Jenkins, Lewis Oliva, Lowri Thomas, Matthew Botherham (pilot), Megan Barker, Rhian Edmunds, Rhys Britton, Rory Gravelle, Steffan Lloyd, William Perrett, William Roberts, William Slater will compete in track cycling. 27 year-old Catrin Haf Jones will compete at her third Games while Laura Hughes competes in her second Games, having won bronze on the Gold Coast in 2018





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Wales Commonwealth Games Team Wales Emma Finucane Matt Richards Jeremiah Azu Olivia Breen

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