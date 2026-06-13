Wales and Hosts Germany Shine as World Cup of Darts Advances to Knockout Stages

The World Cup of Darts in Frankfurt sees Wales, Germany, and Republic of Ireland advance to the second round, while top seeds England, Netherlands, Northern Ireland, and Scotland enter the competition.

The World Cup of Darts in Frankfurt, Germany , has produced some thrilling action as the group stages concluded and the tournament moves into the knockout rounds.

The Welsh pairing of Jonny Clayton and Nick Kenny, who were forced to qualify through the group stage after the late withdrawal of Gerwyn Price, have showcased their resilience and skill. In their opening group match against Lithuania, the duo dominated with a 4-1 victory, setting the tone for their campaign. Their second match against Thailand was equally impressive, with Clayton and Kenny securing another 4-1 win.

This performance allowed them to top Group C and advance to the second round, where they will face the United States. The Welsh pair's synergy has been a key factor, with Clayton's experience blending well with Kenny's emerging talent. Hosts Germany also delivered a strong performance, with Martin Schindler and Ricardo Pietreczko defeating New Zealand 4-2.

The German duo, buoyed by the home crowd at the Eissporthalle, demonstrated their quality and secured a spot in the second round against the Czech Republic. Republic of Ireland's William O'Connor and Mickey Mansell similarly impressed, claiming top spot in Group D by overcoming Gibraltar's Craig Galliano and Justin Hewitt with a 4-2 win. Their reward is a challenging tie against Poland in the next round.

The Republic of Ireland pairing showed great composure under pressure, with Mansell's steady finishing complementing O'Connor's aggressive checking. The tournament now heats up with the entry of the top eight seeded nations, including England, Netherlands, Northern Ireland, and Scotland, who begin their campaigns in the second round. England's top seeds Luke Littler and Luke Humphries will face Spain, looking to live up to their billing.

Defending champions Northern Ireland, represented by Josh Rock and Daryl Gurney, start their title defense against Belgium. Scotland's formidable duo of Gary Anderson and Cameron Menzies take on Norway, while Netherlands pairing Michael van Gerwen and Gian van Veen face Sweden. These matches promise to be fiercely contested, with each team eager to progress further in the competition.

The World Cup of Darts continues to captivate audiences with its unique team format and high-stakes drama, as the world's best players battle for national pride and the coveted trophy





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World Cup Of Darts Jonny Clayton Nick Kenny Martin Schindler Ricardo Pietreczko Germany Wales Darts

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