Waldhof community seeks transfer of school‑board owned hall after decades of local upkeep

Residents of Waldhof, Ontario, have launched a campaign to have the Keewatin‑Patricia District School Board transfer ownership of the community hall they have long maintained, urging provincial officials to intervene under regulation 374/23.

The small community of Waldhof in northwestern Ontario has begun a public campaign to resolve a long‑standing dispute over the ownership of its central gathering place, the Waldhof Community Hall.

Although the building is legally owned by the Keewatin‑Patricia District School Board, residents say they have shouldered the costs of utilities, routine maintenance and insurance for years and now want the board to transfer the title to the community. The hall, which sits about nine kilometres east of Vermilion Bay, has served as the venue for town meetings, local road board sessions and social events for generations.

Its treasurer, Laurie Huffman, stressed that the hall is more than a structure; it is the heart of the community where neighbours gather for celebrations and civic discussions. Huffman recalled that the original hall was erected more than a hundred years ago, burned down and was rebuilt in 1946.

The land on which it stands was transferred to a local school board in 1927 for a nominal fee of ten dollars, a move that reflected the fact that Waldhof at the time was not an incorporated municipality. Over the decades the school board underwent several amalgamations, becoming part of the Dryden District School Board and later joining forces with the Kenora and Red Lake boards to form the Keewatin‑Patricia District School Board in 1998.

In 2022 the community approached the board with a proposal to purchase the hall for one dollar, hoping to secure funds from a benefactor who was prepared to finance extensive renovations, including new bathrooms and a modern kitchen.

"We wanted to know who actually owned the building and see if we could get it turned over into our name," Huffman explained. The board, however, was apparently unaware that it still held the title after the series of mergers, and only after receiving the community's request did it discover that the property was still recorded in the Dryden Board's name before being transferred to the present board.

The Waldhof Recreation Committee has continued to press for a formal transfer of ownership for the symbolic sum of one dollar. Their campaign website outlines a two‑step plan: first, to secure a direct transfer from the school board; second, if that fails, to appeal to provincial authorities, specifically Member of Provincial Parliament Greg Rickford and Minister of Education Paul Calandra, to invoke Ontario Regulation 374/23 which can compel a transfer of real property under certain circumstances.

The school board issued a statement acknowledging the hall's significance to the community and emphasizing its commitment to ongoing dialogue. It affirmed that it is working with Waldhof representatives and other stakeholders in accordance with provincial legislation governing the acquisition and disposition of real property, while also balancing its legislative responsibilities. The dispute highlights broader challenges faced by small rural communities in northern Ontario, where historic public facilities are often tied to larger administrative entities.

As Waldhof residents await a resolution, they remain hopeful that the hall will be officially recognized as a community‑owned asset, preserving its role as a focal point for local culture and governance





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